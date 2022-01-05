Ellensburg girls wrestle with adversity By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bulldogs junior Helen Mills gets leverage against Royal freshman Melissa Chavez at 190 pounds Tuesday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior Helen Mills faces off against Wapato sophomore Stevanie Beebe at 190 pounds Tuesday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bulldog girls' wrestling carries on short-handed.Ellensburg hosted a mix-and-match originally intended to include Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello and Class 4A Sunnyside — back from respective fifth and a tie for sixth at Mat Classic XXXII in 2020 — as well as Class 1A venturers Kiona-Benton, Connell, Naches Valley, Wahluke, Wapato and Cascade (Leavenworth) Tuesday.Helen Mills, an Ellensburg junior at 190 pounds and the only Bulldog in action for her side that opened this winter with eight wresters, fell to Class 1A Royal sophomore Emma Villa — who won the Washington State Wrestling Wrestling Association Super State championship at 145 pounds for Empire Wrestling in June 2021 — in a first-period pin, and suffered the same fate in the second period against Royal freshman Melissa Chavez and Wapato sophomore Stevanie Beebe. "We've got some girls sick, some girls injured and one girl quit," said Bulldogs girls' coach Ed Barry, who added that the trouble is finding Mills a partner in practice.Next for Ellensburg is a South Central Athletic Conference mix-and-match set to include Tuesday's teams as well as Class 1A's Toppenish (12th at state in 2020) and Zillah and Class 2B River View scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 19 in Benton City. 