WEDNESDAY LEAGUE
Ellensburg Golf Club's Wednesday league played "Best Six Holes."
Gross
1st Tie Larry Hudson, Dwayne Douglas, Mark Kuwada, Josh Hanson and John Heaton (24)
Net
1st Eric Idler (9)
2nd Art Sinclair (12)
3rd Bob Thorpe (13 1/2)
4th Tie Dan Wilber, Bill Thorpe and Mike Towner (15)
WOMEN'S LEAGUE
The Nifty Niners division played "Odd Holes" on the front nine. Winners were Div. A – Joy Chrismer (23), Div. B – Terri Rasmussen (26), Div. C – Cami Hedrick (30).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played "Sand and Water." Winners were Div. A – Peg Whitaker (1), Div. B – Sharon Henry, Sandy Walker (T/0), Div. C – Anita Boyum, Jean Putnam (T/0) and Div. D – Valerie Farrell (2).
MARV COMBS MEMORIAL TWO-PERSON BEST BALL (Sept. 26 to Sept. 27)
Gross
1st Dan Whitaker and Alden Ness 64, 67 = 131
2nd George Day and Keith Crimp 70, 67 = 137
3rd Terry and Ben Firman 73, 73 = 146
4th Lynn Jenison & Bruce Walker 74, 74 = 148
Net
1st Mark Lewis and Mike Rowley 59, 58 = 117
2nd Jon Mengelos and Richard Hawk 60, 58 = 118
3rd Rob Gimlin and Nick Derscheid 62, 61 = 123
4th Jason Reuble and Skip Hoadley 63, 62 = 125
5th Steve Johnson and Larry Sadler 61, 65 = 126
6th Rich Welding and Shawn Hedrick 64, 66 = 130
6th Tim Maggard and Joe Hoffman 61, 69 = 130