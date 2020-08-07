The Nifty Niners played Tuesday to play the third round of the President’s Cup. Players moving on to the final week in the winner’s bracket are: Joy Chrismer and Valerie Farrell. Players moving on in the consolation bracket are: Jane Czapiewski and Kathy Jurgens. There was also a game of “Best Six Holes” on the front nine. Winners were: Div. A – Debbie Whitman (28), Div. B – Margo Cordner (32), Div. C – Sharon Frazzini (42).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played Thursday for a game of “Fairway and Putts” (five points for drives in the fairway, minus one point for each putt). Winners were: Div. A – Molly Pieters (6), Div. B –Kathy Jurgens (43), Div. C – Jackie Galbraith (35), Div. D – Shirley Schroers (35) .
Ellensburg Golf Club’s Wednesday league was a 2-person Best Ball.
1st Drew Church and Luke Olson (34)
2nd Tom Morris and Todd Forgey (37)
2nd Mark Stevens and Jordan Schliesman (37)
4th Don Phipps and Paul Chrismer (38)
1st Larry Sadler and Shawn Hedrick (25)
2nd George Day and Terry Rossow (29)
3rd Jack Cohn and Joe Chang (30)
4th Dale Jurgens and Dwayne Douglas (31)
4th Michael Towner and Dave Dempsey (31)