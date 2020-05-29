The Nifty Niners met on Tuesday for a game of "Sand and Water" on the back nine. Winners were: Div. A, Mary Hubbard, Molly Pieters (T-0), Div. B, Jackie Galbraith, Kathy Jurgens, Terri Rasmussen (T-0), Div. C, Tish Dodge-Phipps, Carolee Moesch (T-0).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole Division played on Thursday for the second round of the President’s Cup. Advancing in flight one are: Jackie Galbraith, Sharon Henry, Mary Hubbard and Kathy White. Advancing in flight two are: Joy Chrismer, Jane Czapiewski, Kathy Jurgens and Shirley Schroers.
Next week’s pairings in each flight will be determined by a blind draw with the winners moving on to the final round on June 11.