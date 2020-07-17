WOMEN
The Nifty Niners ladies division played nine holes Tuesday for a game of “Sand and Water.” Winners were: Div. B, Margo Cordner (0), Div. C, Gayle Bender and Valerie Farrell (T/1).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole Division played Thursday for a game of “Six Blind Holes.” Winners were: Div. A, Peg Whitaker (27), Div. B, Colleen Walley, Jackie Galbraith (T/29), Div. C, Margo Cordner (31), Div. D, Valerie Farrell (35).
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE
Ellensburg Golf Club’s Wednesday league played a 2-man scramble on the back 9.
Gross
Tied 1st Mark Lewis and Greg Stern (35)
Tied 1st Manny Lopez Greg Stern (35)
Net
1st Dave Dempsey and John Undercoffler (27 1/4)