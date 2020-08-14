Ellensburg women's league

From left to right: Joy Chrismer, Valerie Farrell, Jane Czapiewski and Kathy Jurgens stand together after the conclusion of the President’s Cup.

WOMEN

The Nifty Niners ladies division played Tuesday for the final round of its President’s Cup. Joy Chrismer won the championship bracket with Valerie Farrell finishing runner-up. In the consolation bracket, the president declared a tie as Jane Czapiewski and Kathy Jurgens were unable to break a tie after playing four additional holes.

There was also a game of “Least Putts” on the back nine. Winners were: Div. A – Mary Hubbard (16), Div. B – Margo Cordner, Anita Boyum (T/17), Div. C – Valerie Farrell (17).

The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played Thursday for the first round of the 18-hole Ladies Championship. There are 15 ladies participating in three flights. Winners will be determined on Aug. 20.

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE

Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday league played “Back Nine Individual.”

Gross

1st John Heaton (35)

2nd Larry Hudson (37)

3rd Greg Stern (41)

4th Luke Olson (42)

5th Terry Rossow (43)

5th Jeff Gay (43)

Net

1st Paul Chrismer (33)

2nd Bob Thorpe (33 1/2)

3rd Nelson Pichardo (34)

4th Dwayne Douglas (34 1/2)

4th Dave Dempsey (34 1/2)

