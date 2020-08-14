The Nifty Niners ladies division played Tuesday for the final round of its President’s Cup. Joy Chrismer won the championship bracket with Valerie Farrell finishing runner-up. In the consolation bracket, the president declared a tie as Jane Czapiewski and Kathy Jurgens were unable to break a tie after playing four additional holes.
There was also a game of “Least Putts” on the back nine. Winners were: Div. A – Mary Hubbard (16), Div. B – Margo Cordner, Anita Boyum (T/17), Div. C – Valerie Farrell (17).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played Thursday for the first round of the 18-hole Ladies Championship. There are 15 ladies participating in three flights. Winners will be determined on Aug. 20.
Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday league played “Back Nine Individual.”
4th Dwayne Douglas (34 1/2)
4th Dave Dempsey (34 1/2)