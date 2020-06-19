WOMEN
The Nifty Niners ladies division played Tuesday for a game of Low Net on the front nine. Winners were: Div. A, Mary Hubbard (33.5), Div. B, Kathy Jurgens (38.5), Div. C, Anita Boyum (38.0).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played Thursday for a game of Least Putts. Winners were: Div. A, Peg Whitaker (27), Div. B, Molly Pieters (29), Div. C, Kathy Jurgens (31) and Div. D, Diane Wilson (31).
MEN
Ellensburg Golf Club’s Wednesday league played Tombstone.
Results:
1st, Logan Boone
2nd, Denny Clark
3rd, Jody Lunstrum
4th, Jake Fleming
5th, Mark Lewis
5th, Nic Cawlee-Murphree