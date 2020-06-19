Support Local Journalism


WOMEN

The Nifty Niners ladies division played Tuesday for a game of Low Net on the front nine. Winners were: Div. A, Mary Hubbard (33.5), Div. B, Kathy Jurgens (38.5), Div. C, Anita Boyum (38.0).

The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played Thursday for a game of Least Putts. Winners were: Div. A, Peg Whitaker (27), Div. B, Molly Pieters (29), Div. C, Kathy Jurgens (31) and Div. D, Diane Wilson (31).

MEN

Ellensburg Golf Club’s Wednesday league played Tombstone.

Results:

1st, Logan Boone

2nd, Denny Clark

3rd, Jody Lunstrum

4th, Jake Fleming

5th, Mark Lewis

5th, Nic Cawlee-Murphree

