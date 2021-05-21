Ellensburg women’s golf results – May 18 and May 20
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met on May 18 for a game of Best 6 Holes – Back Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman (27)
Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (31)
Div. C – Cami Hedrick (30)
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met on May 20 for the second week of their President’s Cup match play tournament. Moving on to next week’s round are:
Winner’s bracket: Joy Chrismer, Debbie Whitman, Molly Pieters and Colleen Walley.
Consolation bracket: Jackie Galbraith, Sharon Henry, Velma Henry and Diane Wilson.
The Ladies 18 Hole Division will be hosting the Chip In For Cancer tournament on June 25. The tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit cancer research and patient care.
Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday league May 19
First — Jake Fleming (43)
Second — John Heaton (44)
Second — Jason Stevenson (35)
Third — Doug Hagg, Joe Mohn, Mike Towner (38)