Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg women’s golf results – May 18 and May 20

The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met on May 18 for a game of Best 6 Holes – Back Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Debbie Whitman (27)

Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (31)

Div. C – Cami Hedrick (30)

The Ladies 18-Hole Division met on May 20 for the second week of their President’s Cup match play tournament. Moving on to next week’s round are:

Winner’s bracket: Joy Chrismer, Debbie Whitman, Molly Pieters and Colleen Walley.

Consolation bracket: Jackie Galbraith, Sharon Henry, Velma Henry and Diane Wilson.

The Ladies 18 Hole Division will be hosting the Chip In For Cancer tournament on June 25. The tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit cancer research and patient care.

Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday league May 19

Gross:

First — Jake Fleming (43)

Second — John Heaton (44)

Third — Kelly Moeur (45)

Net:

First — Russ Cook (34.5)

Second — Jason Stevenson (35)

Third — Doug Hagg, Joe Mohn, Mike Towner (38)

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.