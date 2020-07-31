The Nifty Niners ladies division played Tuesday for the second round of the President’s Cup. Players moving on in the winner’s bracket are: Joy Chrismer, Valerie Farrell, Kathy White and Molly Pieters. They also played “Odd Holes” on the back nine. Winners were: Div. A, Joy Chrismer, Molly Pieters (T/22), Div. B, Terri Rasmussen (23), Div. C, Cami Hedrick (28).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played Thursday for a game of “Low Net.” Winners were: Div. A, Joy Chrismer (74), Div. B, Jackie Galbraith (72), Div. C, Terri Rasmussen (76), Div. D, Shirley Schroers (83) .
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division cancelled the Chip In ‘Fore’ Cancer tournament for 2020 but are raffling off a backyard chipping golf set. All proceeds will be donated to Fred Hutchinson and North Star Lodge to benefit cancer research and patient care. Raffle tickets are for sale and the chipping set is available for viewing at the Ellensburg Golf Club pro shop. Tickets are $10 each and a winner will be drawn on August 20.
Ellensburg Golf Club’s Wednesday league was front nine individual for gross and net.