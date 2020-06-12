The Nifty Niners ladies division played on Tuesday for a game of “Best Six Holes” on the back nine. Winners were: Div. A, Debbie Whitman (29), Div. B, Jackie Galbraith (30), Div. C, Anita Boyum (37).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played on Thursday for the final round of the President’s Cup. Flight one Winners Division were: Mary Hubbard (1st) and Jackie Galbraith (2nd). Flight two consolation bracket were: Jane Czapiewski (1st) and Shirley Schroers (2nd)
The 18-Hole division game of the day was “Odd Holes.” Winners were: Div. A, Peg Whitaker (46), Div. B, Molly Pieters (49), Div. C, Kathy White (55) and Div. D, Anita Boyum (56).
MEN
The Ellensburg Wednesday league played best score on the back nine.
Gross
1st, Cam Clark, 38
2nd, Luke Olson, 39
3rd, Nic Cawlee-Murphree, 40
4th, Larry Hudson, 42
5th, Terry Rosso, 43
Net
1st, Mike Rowley, 29
2nd, Mike Towner, 33 1/2
3rd, Eric Idler, 35
4th, Bob Thorpe, 36 1/2
4th, Molly Pieters, 36 1/2
Attachment: Final round of President Cup picture left to right – Jackie Galbraith (Winner’s Bracket, 2nd place), Mary Hubbard (Winner’s Bracket, 1st place), Jane Czapiewski (Consolation Bracket, 1st place), Shirley Schroers (Consolation Bracket runner up).