Final round of President’s Cup winners from left to right. Jackie Galbraith (winner’s Bracket, 2nd), Mary Hubbard (winner’s bracket, 1st), Jane Czapiewski (consolation bracket, 1st), Shirley Schroers (consolation bracket, 2nd).

The Nifty Niners ladies division played on Tuesday for a game of “Best Six Holes” on the back nine. Winners were: Div. A, Debbie Whitman (29), Div. B, Jackie Galbraith (30), Div. C, Anita Boyum (37).

The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played on Thursday for the final round of the President’s Cup. Flight one Winners Division were: Mary Hubbard (1st) and Jackie Galbraith (2nd). Flight two consolation bracket were: Jane Czapiewski (1st) and Shirley Schroers (2nd)

The 18-Hole division game of the day was “Odd Holes.” Winners were: Div. A, Peg Whitaker (46), Div. B, Molly Pieters (49), Div. C, Kathy White (55) and Div. D, Anita Boyum (56).

MEN

The Ellensburg Wednesday league played best score on the back nine.

Gross

1st, Cam Clark, 38

2nd, Luke Olson, 39

3rd, Nic Cawlee-Murphree, 40

4th, Larry Hudson, 42

5th, Terry Rosso, 43

Net

1st, Mike Rowley, 29

2nd, Mike Towner, 33 1/2

3rd, Eric Idler, 35

4th, Bob Thorpe, 36 1/2

4th, Molly Pieters, 36 1/2

