WOMEN

The Nifty Niners ladies division played on Tuesday for a game of "Three Blind Holes" on the back nine (members were given three holes to subtract from their gross score). Winners were: Div. A, Sharon Henry (31), Div. B, Jackie Galbraith (35), Div. C, Margo Cordner and Tish Dodge-Phipps (38).

The Ellensburg 18-Hole division played "Skins" on Thursday. Winners from each team were: Jackie Galbraith (9), Sharon Henry (9), Kathy White (9), Joy Chrismer (7) and Beth Habib (7).

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE

The Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday league played a 2-person Best Ball.

Gross winners were: Cameron Clark and Nic Cawlee-Murphree (35) and Net winners were: Jason Stevenson and Eric Idler (33).

