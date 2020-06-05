WOMEN
The Nifty Niners met on Tuesday for a game of “Least Fairways” on the front Nine. Winners were: Div. A, Joy Chrismer (26), Div. B, Jackie Galbraith (34), and Div. C, Tish Dodge-Phipps (34).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole division met on Thursday for the third round of the President’s Cup. Advancing in flight one are: Jackie Galbraith and Mary Hubbard. Advancing in flight two are: Jane Czapiewski and Shirley Schroers. Next week’s play will determine the winner in each flight.
The group also played a game of “Least Fairways.” Winners were: Div. A, Mary Hubbard (58), Div. B, Molly Pieters, Kathy Jurgens (T-72), and Div. C, Barb Brooks (65).
MEN
Ellensburg Golf Club’s men’s league played a two-man scramble on the front nine on Wednesday.
Gross
1st, Mark Olson and Luke Olson (31)
2nd, Cam Clark and Nic Cawlee-Murphree (34)
Net
1st, Jason Stevenson and Eric Idler (24)
2nd, Mike Towner and Dave Dempsey (26 3/4)