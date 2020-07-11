Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WOMEN

The Nifty Niners met on Tuesday for a game of “Low Net” on the front nine. Winners were: Div. A, Molly Pieters (37), Div. B, Kathy White (35), Div. C,Anita Boyum (39).

The Ellensburg 18-Hole Division met on Thursday for a short game clinic with Dan and Ryan Whitaker. They followed up with a 9-hole game of “Low Net” on the front nine.

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE

The Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday league played the front nine and players threw out their worst hole score.

Gross

Tied 1st, Luke Olson and Nic Cawlee-Murphree (30)

Tied 3rd, Tie Matt Utter and John Heaton (32)

5th, Cam Clark (33)

Tied 6th Tie Greg Stern and Larry Hudson (35)

Net

1st, Don Phipps (21)

2nd, Eric Idler (22)

3rd, Tie Derek Mayo and Mark Lewis (26)

5th Brantley Paul (26 1/2)

6th Dave Dempsey (27 1/2)

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.