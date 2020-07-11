WOMEN
The Nifty Niners met on Tuesday for a game of “Low Net” on the front nine. Winners were: Div. A, Molly Pieters (37), Div. B, Kathy White (35), Div. C,Anita Boyum (39).
The Ellensburg 18-Hole Division met on Thursday for a short game clinic with Dan and Ryan Whitaker. They followed up with a 9-hole game of “Low Net” on the front nine.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE
The Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday league played the front nine and players threw out their worst hole score.
Gross
Tied 1st, Luke Olson and Nic Cawlee-Murphree (30)
Tied 3rd, Tie Matt Utter and John Heaton (32)
5th, Cam Clark (33)
Tied 6th Tie Greg Stern and Larry Hudson (35)
Net
1st, Don Phipps (21)
2nd, Eric Idler (22)
3rd, Tie Derek Mayo and Mark Lewis (26)
5th Brantley Paul (26 1/2)
6th Dave Dempsey (27 1/2)