SELAH — Playing down south in the Phoenix sun, Brady Helgeson had an early start to the baseball season in mid-January and was 26 games in before the coronavirus pandemic truncated all sports at the college level.
But after three months, baseball has returned for Helgeson amid unprecedented times, especially considering the stiff regulations mandated by the state and Yakima County as it remains in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase process.
But because of Selah’s proclamation in place from its mayor issued on May 8, the city will not enforce the state and county’s restrictions. With parks open in Selah, the Pepsi Pak opened its season at Carlon Park instead of Parker Faller Field (Yakima Valley College) with a 13-game homestand.
“It’s fun, exciting, especially being able to come play (with the) Pak,” Helgeson said. “This is my last year, so finding out that we’re actually going to have a season was really exciting to hear.”
There are restrictions in place among the Pak and its fans. Players are to be suited before arrival to the stadium as there is no access to the clubhouse. Dugouts are extended to social distance, and when batting, some players stand out in the bullpen to avoid gathering. There are no water jugs or seeds, and hugs and handshakes are monitored.
“I’m just happy to be able to play, and I’m glad that (the Pak) found a way to make it work for us to be out there instead of sitting at home,” Helgeson said.
“We’re obviously still together, around each other, but we’re doing our best to follow that guideline,” Helgeson added.
Helgeson, an Ellensburg High School grad (2019), finished his first season at Phoenix College, a two-year community college that competes in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC).
Helgeson, who played both the middle infield and pitched at Ellensburg, signed with Phoenix as a pitcher and appeared in seven games (19.1 innings) with a 5.12 earned run average. He stuck out 16 batters and walked only four.
His brother, Bryce, is also in the Phoenix area, attending Arizona State University. Helgeson said he took advantage of his brother’s presence during the last couple of months.
“I got my brother to play catch with me,” Helgeson said. “Threw some of my pitches to him to just try and keep my arm in shape, just things like that. I couldn’t get in the weight room or anything, so just trying to keep my arm in shape because if the season did happen I’d be ready to go.”
While the Pak itself is part of the select few in the state playing organized baseball independently as the American Legion canceled its regional and national tournaments, Helgeson knows it’s beneficial having game action before he returns to Phoenix for his sophomore season.
“I think it does give me a little bit of an advantage just because I get to stay in baseball shape,” Helgeson said. “Seeing hitters when I’m pitching, getting live at bats, stuff like that, where other guys are still pitching and stuff but they’re not getting to in-game to batters, which makes a big difference.”
The Pak completed its four-game series with Kennewick on Wednesday and host Centralia for two games at 5:30 p.m. today and one game at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Ellensburg sophomore Ryker Fortier is also on the Pak roster.
