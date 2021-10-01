Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg High School football team’s Central Washington Athletic Conference game at Grandview Friday was postponed to Week 10 (Oct. 31-Nov. 6) due to COVID-19 protocols within its program, according to athletic director Cole Kanyer.

In the meantime, the Bulldogs (2-2 overall, 2-0 CWAC) are scheduled for their Homecoming game against CWAC rival Prosser at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Andreotti Field.

By JAKE MCNEAL

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.