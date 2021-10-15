Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg High School football team’s home game against Class 2A Lakewood (2-4 overall) scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday is now a home game against Class 2A Rochester (4-2) of the Evergreen Conference set for the same time and date after Lakewood withdrew with COVID-19 concerns, athletic director Cole Kanyer announced Friday.

Rochester, which needed a new opponent after Evergreen of the KingCo League withdrew, comes to town averaging 30 points for and 21 points against after falling 38-20 at Evergreen Conference rival WF West Oct. 8 in Chehalis.

The Bulldogs (2-3) enter their third home game in a row after falling 26-20 to No. 7 Prosser Oct. 8 and score 13 points against 24 allowed per outing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.