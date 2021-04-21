DUPONT – First it was a state championship in high school at Ellensburg.
Now it’s a medalist title at the Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships.
After a truncated 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic with no GNAC championships, St. Martin’s University and the rest of the GNAC were able to vie in somewhat of a normal golf season this spring.
And it ended with Kathryn Crimp, an EHS grad (2019) and sophomore at SMU, leading the way at the GNAC championships at the Home Course in DuPont, with a total score of 153 (77, 76). She narrowly finished ahead of teammate Hoku Nagamine who finished with 155 (77, 78).
Crimp is the first medalist in SMU women’s golf history at the GNAC championships.
Her response to the title was similar two years ago when she captured the 2019 2A state championship: Speechless.
“I’m kind of at a loss of words,” Crimp said. “There’s just no way to describe it.”
Crimp and Nagamine were leading after Day 1, but Crimp pulled away on the back side, shooting one over while tallying three birdies on the day.
There were six other players who were all within three strokes of Crimp and Nagamine going into the second round.
“I knew that I had to play well, but I mainly focused on my own game,” Crimp said. “I didn’t try to worry about where I was on the leaderboard, just keep on grinding and score as low as I can.”
Western Washington University captured the GNAC championships with a two-day score of 627. SMU finished third out of four teams with a total score of 641 ahead of Montana State-Billings (653).
Crimp had momentum heading into the GNAC championships with a runner-up finish at the WWU Spring Invitational at Bellingham Golf and Country Club a week before, firing a two-day score of 161 (80, 81).
Crimp’s two seasons at St. Martin’s have included three runner-up finishes and a medalist at the aforementioned conference championships.
She had a full slate of golf tournaments her freshman season in fall of 2020 with six events before the spring season was shuttered. In those six events, Crimp led SMU with a scoring average of 79.5 and had a low round of 71, which came in her final round of her freshman year.
Her two rounds in the 70s were the first time she broke 80 this spring.
“Starting from even last year, COVID-19 kind of got in the way of my spring season, so I knew coming back here I wanted to bounce back and I had a good end to my season last year,” Crimp said. “I just wanted to continue with that momentum. It didn’t necessarily happen in the beginning of the season, but to finish strong means the world to me.”