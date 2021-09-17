Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg High School’s defense came up big when it mattered as the Bulldogs football team escaped Ephrata with a 21-14 victory Friday night.

A Tiger offense that found its stride in the fourth quarter was denied on a fourth-and-goal play from the 5-yard line with 50 seconds remaining in the contest as a receiver was ruled out of bounds on an attempt in the end zone.

Ephrata had moved down the field in chunk plays in its final drive but the closer they got to the end zone the more the Bulldogs defense stiffened. Bulldog senior lineman 6’-6” Caleb Menzel played a big part with a tackle for loss on an Ephrata running back on a second down play on the 4-yard line. From there the Tigers failed on two pass plays.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs held a 21-7 lead, effectively capitalizing an Ephrata mistakes.

The Tigers, though, scored first, with a 60-yard touchdown pass on their opening drive. The 7-0 lead held until the second quarter.

A short Ephrata punt early in the second quarter gave Ellensburg possession on the Tiger-35. A Ryker Fortier run and then a pass from Joe Bugni to Fortier moved the ball to the 1-yard line. George Wright did the rest of the work with a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

The Tiger punt game played a role in the second Bulldog score as well. After the Ellensburg defense held Ephrata to a 3-and-out on its next drive, a high snap on the punt led to a fumble and a Ellensburg taking possession on the Tiger-6. Wright again did the honors again with a 6-yard touchdown run. Ellensburg held the 14-7 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter featured interceptions by both teams and penalties that wiped out significant gains on both sides.

Ellensburg closed the third quarter with a drive that featured two fourth-down conversions. That hard work paid off when Wright completed his touchdown trilogy with a 4-yard run.

A Bulldog defense that had been stingy since the first quarter, though, allowed Ephrata to eat up yards with chunk plays for a quick score to cut the gap to 21-14 midway through the fourth.

From there, Ellensburg did enough to hang on for the win.

Next Friday the Bulldogs host rival Selah. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

