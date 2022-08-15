EHS football car wash

From left, Wyatt Boyer, Levi Winter, Nolan Harvill, Silas Stewman and the Ellensburg High School football program held a preseason car wash Saturday at Prosite Pest Control.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Wyatt Boyer, Levi Winter, Nolan Harvill, Silas Stewman and the Ellensburg High School football program invited cars to clear the late summer dust with a wash beneath hits including Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite” Aug. 13 at Prosite Pest Control.

The Bulldogs and their WIAA gridiron peers are free to begin two-a-day practices Wednesday before cross country, girls’ soccer, swimming and volleyball practices can start Aug. 22.

