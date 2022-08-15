...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe
Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
From left, Wyatt Boyer, Levi Winter, Nolan Harvill, Silas Stewman and the Ellensburg High School football program held a preseason car wash Saturday at Prosite Pest Control.
Wyatt Boyer, Levi Winter, Nolan Harvill, Silas Stewman and the Ellensburg High School football program invited cars to clear the late summer dust with a wash beneath hits including Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite” Aug. 13 at Prosite Pest Control.
The Bulldogs and their WIAA gridiron peers are free to begin two-a-day practices Wednesday before cross country, girls’ soccer, swimming and volleyball practices can start Aug. 22.
“I’m looking forward to winning state this year,” said Silas Stewman, an incoming freshman.
Ellensburg finished third behind Prosser and Othello in the Central Washington Athletic Conference in 2021 after reaching the first round of Class 2A state in 2019, making the quarterfinals in 2018.
“We’re looking forward to winning the division this year,” said Harvill, a junior, before Stewman shared what he foresees. “Shooting high – Beat Prosser, we’re going to their house. What are they, horses or something? A bulldog beats a stallion any day of the week.”
Prosser won its 33rd CWAC title last fall on the way to its second Class 2A quarterfinal in three years.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open at home against Zillah, back from the Class 1A first round, at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Andreotti Field.
“I’m excited for the season,” said Boyer, a junior. “I’m just jazzed to get out there and smash some heads."