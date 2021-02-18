The South Central region, which includes counties of Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia, couldn’t catch a break.
After not being able to advance to Phase 2 based on the metrics last Friday, an error was reported at a hospital in the region that incorrectly reported its admission data.
Voila, the region was notified of its advancement of Phase 2 last Sunday, meaning sports competition was now allowed to commence.
But another barrier: the heavy snowfall from over the weekend.
And if the Ellensburg High School girls soccer team wanted to compete after not playing its last match since the 2019 state tournament, it was going to take a team effort to get the snow off the field.
The entire soccer team and their families, athletic director Cole Kanyer, two head coaches from other sports, staff members from other schools and maintenance staff were out in the frigid temperatures from 9 a.m. Monday morning to 7 p.m., and then back out there Tuesday morning to remove the snow.
“It was just an incredible outpouring of support, and people didn’t complain one time,” Kanyer said. “It was cold and it was a lot of work. And at the end of the day, everybody was tired.”
And it was well worth it. The game occurred with masks on and limited attendance, as the Bulldogs defeated Prosser High School 7-nill with four goals coming from junior Dylan Philip.
“Everybody’s hungry, for sure,” Kanyer said of wanting to get back into competition. “There were periods of discouragement, going ‘How are we ever going to do this?’ When we first got out there, the snow was vast, and then yesterday when we showed up and those two strips (of snow) were still there, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh’ but we had people that weren’t going to quit.”
Ellensburg cross country, which is allowed to compete under Phase 1, was slated for its first race last Saturday but was canceled because of weather.
Along with girls soccer, the EHS volleyball team played a match at Prosser Tuesday night and came away with a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-14, 24-14).
Ellensburg football, fortunately, had a bye this week already, so it will have its first game next Friday, 7 p.m. at home versus Selah High School.
A girls swimming schedule hasn’t been solidified due to COVID-19 protocols at Central Washington University aquatics center.
“Man, it was a rollercoaster,” Kanyer said of all the changes happening so quickly. “It was a gut punch on Thursday when we found out then on Sunday when it got released, it was like, ‘OK, we got a ton of work to do in a short period of time.’ I lost some sleep, for sure, in terms of everything I needed to get done.”