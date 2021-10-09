Ellensburg High swimming beats Selah by a point at second CWAC meet, Cle Elum-Roslyn third BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The Bulldogs and Warriors swimmers gave host Selah all it could handle Thursday.Sydney Dick and the Ellensburg High School girls' swim team raced to their first win of the season in 50-49 fashion over the Vikings in the second Central Washington Athletic Conference meet, and Cle Elum-Roslyn High sisters Anna Wersland, Faith Wersland and Maggie Wersland all won at least one event each for third (28)."I was surprised we pulled out a win," Bulldogs coach Chezla Madson said. "I had made a few adjustments to our lineup to shake up our routine mid-season, so I wasn't necessarily focused on winning this one. It was also a wonderful confidence boost for the team: They have been working really hard, and I wouldn’t consider this a normal season still, so for them to have the success they did yesterday it’ll be a great motivator for the final weeks of regular season.”Dick won the 100-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 6.4 seconds over Selah’s Genesis Espinoza Coleman (1:07.21), and the Bulldogs’ 400 free relay team of Ellianna Fredrickson, Ila Child, Dick and Emily Holt (4:29.38) beat Selah (4:43.49) comfortably. The Warriors’ Anna Wersland breezed through the 50 free in a state-qualifying 25.94 over Prosser’s Hannah Perkins (29.22), and was also first in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.67) over Grandview’s Jedida Alvarez (1:23.71).“Once the results of the meet have been verified, Anna will be able to participate at state no matter how she performs at districts,” said Madson of the senior. “She is qualified and verified in the 100 free and 100 back as well. She will only be able to compete in two individual events, so she'll have to decide which ones, but more than likely it'll be the 100 events."Faith Wersland won the 500 free (6:11.57, a five-second improvement) over Selah's Katie Ramos (6:26.80), and Maggie Wersland won the 100 backstroke (1:18.82) over her Ellensburg competition of Child (1:20.23) and Mila Eslinger (1:22.12).Next for the Ellensburg/Cle Elum-Roslyn team tandem is another CWAC meet with Grandview, Prosser, Selah, Toppenish and Zillah scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 14 in Selah.  