Ellensburg High School found its new boys soccer coach on Monday.
Former head coach Mark Timko resigned after taking the Bulldogs into the second round of the 2A state playoffs last season before falling to Toppenish High School, 2-0.
Replacing Timko is Richard Opoku, EHS athletic director Cole Kanyer said in a press release.
“We are thrilled to hire a coach of Richard’s caliber at EHS,” Kanyer said. “His knowledge of the game, devotion to youth, and his connections beyond the high school make him a tremendous asset to our program.”
Opoku is the current academic and retention advisor for online programs at Central Washington University. When he moved to Ellensburg in 2015, he immediately wanted to help coach the girls and boys EHS soccer teams as a volunteer. The girls qualified for state and made it to the semi-finals.
Opoku also took part in building the youth soccer league, Ellensburg Elite Academy.
“I will say I’m overly excited because I have been looking forward to this, but I think that it’s a long time coming,” Opoku said in a phone interview Monday. “And this is a good opportunity for me, for the community, for the team, for this school to build a strong program going forward.”
Said Kanyer: “During Richard’s time as a volunteer under former coach Levi Teasley, he had an immediate impact on both the boys’ and girls’ programs with his vision and ability to put players in a position to be successful. We are really excited for him to take the reins of this program.”
Opoku has an extensive background in soccer. He was born and raised in Ghana and later was awarded a full athletic scholarship to play soccer at Virginia Commonwealth University — a Division I program — in 2004. In the 2004-05 season, VCU made it to the NCAA quarterfinals which was its deepest run in school history.
After that season, he transitioned into a graduate assistant position for one year and then spent three years as a student-athlete adviser for VCU.
Opoku is also a recruiter/scout for college coaches around the country to find international players, mostly in African countries. He makes trips every year and takes coaches along to help showcase athletes.
Opoku says he works with 115 universities.
“Every year I travel, go there and put on a recorded showcase and a combine. Take college coaches from the U.S. with me, spend about a week or more,” he said.
Opoku is elated to get started with EHS and is embracing the challenge of working with a group of boys he hasn’t coached.
“That is an exciting opportunity for me to see a group of kids that I haven’t coached before and then see the talent that is going to bring to the table,” Opoku said. “And I know that some of the boys are happy that I’m going to coach them because they know the kind of talent and kind of work ethic that I’m going to bring to the program.”