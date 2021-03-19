With the game its season finale on the line, and trying to keep its opponent from tying the game, the Ellensburg High School football team needed a stop to secure a victory.
After a controversial call on the goal line gave the ball back to the Greyhounds with two minutes to play, and a penalty gave the Hounds a first down early in the drive, the Bulldogs just needed to buckle down and get a stop.
“We just had to make sure that we kept that quarterback inside the pocket,” quarterback and defensive back Ryker Fortier said. “Earlier in the game we were having miscommunication with our defensive backs and looking back into the pocket. We just had to trust each other, read your keys, and play your role.”
The Bulldogs found the Greyhounds QB in the pocket, and forced a turnover on downs to ice the game and win, 22-14.
Fortier helped the defense come up with a big stop, and hold the Greyhounds to just 187 total yards but also accounted for three touchdowns on the offensive end. The quarterback led the offense out with two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in a dominant display.
“He had a tough game last week but he rebounded,” head coach Jeff Zenisek said. “You have to take those lumps a little bit as a quarterback ... he’s one of those guys that has to be moving, his leadership is starting to come.”
Fortier paced an offense that rushed for 241 yards, powered by George Wright’s 152 yards on the ground. While Wright was what got the Bulldogs near the end zone, Fortier was the one who finished drives, capping off two in the first half with 3-yard plunges. Fortier’s third touchdown came in the second half, finding receiver Joseph Bugni over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown.
Overall, Fortier accounted for nearly 200 yards of total offense and three scores.
“Today was a game to bounce back and have some fun,” Fortier said. “As a whole our team has just grown throughout the whole entire season, through ups and downs, it was just a great battle.”
Though the season was short, and the road to even playing long and winding, Zenisek and Fortier said that getting back on the field again was huge.
Fortier dedicated the win to the seniors who came back to play one final season, when they didn’t know they would even have one back in the fall and winter. For Zenisek, it was about rallying the Ellensburg community together and putting on a Bulldog uniform across every sport.
“Whether you win or lose it was to get the kids together and doing something,” Zenisek said. “You talk about the mental health of everybody, us as coaches and the players we came in practiced in October and that got shut down, then we practiced in December and that got shut down ... Whether it was one game or two, it didn’t matter. Just getting in a uniform and being able to play was huge.”
Kickoff Returns-Yards......... 2-47 1-28
Interception Returns-Yards.... 1-0 2-53
Punts (Number-Avg)............ 1-27.0 1-25.0
Fumbles-Lost.................. 3-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards............... 4-28 17-144
Possession Time............... 18:52 29:08
Third-Down Conversions........ 4 of 7 7 of 10
Fourth-Down Conversions....... 0 of 2 0 of 2
Red-Zone Scores-Chances....... 1-2 3-4
Sacks By: Number-Yards........ 0-0 2-8
RUSHING: Grandview-Evan Bridger 10-20; Noe Medina 1-11; Ferrell Medina 6-10; Jadrien Chavez 2-9; Chaco Gomez 1-7; Dominik Sanchez 1-2; TEAM 1-minus 1. Ellensburg-George Wright 28-152; Ryker Fortier 6-58; Riley Gibson 4-22; Damon Mallick 4-13; Jacob Roseberry 1-9; TEAM 1-minus 3; Charlie Allenbaugh 1-minus 10.
PASSING: Grandview-Ferrell Medina 11-17-2-129. Ellensburg-Ryker Fortier 13-17-1-128; Jacob Roseberry 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Grandview-Diamond Carrasco 5-33; Noe Medina 4-87; Evan Bridger 1-6; Jadrien Chavez 1-3. Ellensburg-Jacob Roseberry 4-39; Charlie Allenbaugh 3-48; Joseph Bugni 3-25; George Wright 2-12; Joshua Boast 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS: Grandview-Diamond Carrasco 1-0. Ellensburg-Riley Gibson 1-36; Emmett Hoyt 1-17. FUMBLES: Grandview-Diamond Carrasco 1-0; Noe Medina 1-0; Evan Bridger 1-0. Ellensburg-George Wright 1-0; Charlie Allenbaugh 1-0.
SACKS (UA-A): Grandview-None. Ellensburg-Logan Stolen 2-0.
TACKLES (UA-A): Grandview-Mickel Magana 4-6; Gerardo Chavez 4-3; Jadrien Chavez 4-2; Jordan Simmons 1-4; Diamond Carrasco 3-1; Fabian Bravo 3-1; Omar Flores 2-2; 63 0-4; Luis Mendoza 2-1; Noe Medina 2-1; Hector Garcia 2-1; Juan Rodriguez 2-0; AJ Herron 2-0; 20 0-1; Dominik Sanchez 0-1. Ellensburg-Jacob Roseberry 2-6; Caleb Menzel 4-3; Logan Stolen 3-2; Damon Mallick 1-3; Charlie Allenbaugh 2-1; Augustus Smith 1-2; Riley Gibson 2-0; Joshua Boast 2-0; Tate Taylor 0-2; Elijah Wageneck 0-2; Finley Lorenz 1-0; Carson Boese 0-1.