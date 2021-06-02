Ellensburg girls beat Selah, clinch share of league crown
With the season winding down, the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team has clinched at least a share of the CWAC league title with a 67-38 win over Selah Tuesday night.
Dylan Philip scored 22 points, almost all breakaway layups, as the Bulldogs (9-1, 8-1 CWAC) got out and ran with an aggressive defense and opportunistic offense.
With just two games left in the season against Grandview at home on Friday, and East Valley on the road Saturday, one more win would guarantee an outright league championship.
Philip - 22 points, Blume - 12 points/4 rebounds, Anderson - 10 points/4 rebounds/4 assists/2 blocks, Leishman - 10 points/7 assists, Jones - 5 points, Rogel - 3 points, Kennedy - 3 points/3 rebounds, Hartrick - 2 points/7 rebounds, Whitney - 1 point
Ellensburg boys can't keep pace with undefeated Selah
Falling behind early, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team just couldn't keep up with undefeated Selah, falling 61-52 on the road Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs finished with three double-figure scorers in JT Fenz (15 points), Cade Gibson (13 points), and Emmett Fenz (10 points), but couldn't get a stop when they needed to down the stretch.
Central Washington University basketball commit Noah Pepper scored 25 points, and eclipsed 1,000 career rebounds for Selah in the win.
J. Fenz - 15 points/5 assists, Gibson - 13 points/4 steals, E. Fenz - 10 points/4 rebounds, Andaya - 8 points/9 rebounds, Nealey - 6 points/3 rebounds, Conaway - 5 rebounds