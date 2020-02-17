Ellensburg High School junior Lorenzo Gonzalez (27-3) put his mark right there in the middle of Toppenish Wildcat cardinal and gray Saturday afternoon at the 2A Region 4 wrestling tournament in Cheney.
On a day when the 2A defending state champion Wildcats put 11 of 14 in the regional finals, crowned six champions in yet another runaway tournament victory, Gonzalez made his own noise, winning the Region 4 championship at 160 pounds.
“I thought they all wrestled tough. When you get the to the regional level, it’s do or die and you have to hammer down,” Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “I think all the hard work they’ve put in so far will show up at the state tournament.”
Gonzalez had won every tournament this season except Best of the West and Gut Check, heading into the Region 4 championship bout with just three losses. He had another epic battle with Jason Yates (36-6) of Selah, defeating the Vikings senior 11-5 to lead a four-man contingent back to the Tacoma Dome for the Mat Classic XXXII.
Gonzalez’s brother Fransisco Ayala wrestled for a Region 4 championship at 132, again going hard against arguably the best wrestler in Washington state in Toppenish’s Haiden Drury, who’s headed to Fresno State next fall. Drury, a three-time Greco national champion and Junior Pan Am silver medalist caught Ayala for the pin at 1:04 in the first period. Barring incredible upset, these two could wrestle for a 2A state championship.
Bulldog senior Henry Rinehart (26-7) had to go to 4OT, ride or die to beat Ephrata’s Carter Mills the week prior to win the CWAC District 5-6 championship. Rinehart won the 182-pound rematch in Cheney, defeating Mills 4-1 to place third and punch his ticket to the Dome.
Junior Christian Davis was the fourth Ellensburg 2A state qualifier. Davis (28-8) won by major decision over Evan Anderson, Selah, 9-1, to place third in the 120-pound division.
The Bulldogs put four on the podium with one champion to finish fifth in the team standings in one of the most demanding regional tournaments in all classes. Toppenish, which won its third state title in four years last season, was a run-away champion. Selah (128), Cheney (116) Othello (107) and Ellensburg (80) rounded out the top five.
“It’s an incredibly tough region, The CWAC is tough enough, but when you add Cheney, it’s quite an accomplishment to advance to the state tournament,” Wolfenbarger said.
On the girls side, Ellensburg freshman Sailor Walker, the 2A District 5 champion at 170 pounds, placed fourth in the Girls Region 4 Tournament to earn a spot at the Mat Classic.
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Toppenish 292. 2. Selah 128. 3. Cheney 116. 4 Othello 107. 5. Ellensburg 80. 6. East Valley (Spokane) 70. 7. Wapato 62. 8. Quincy 55.5. 9. Ephrata, Prosser 53. 11. Grandview 33. 12. West Valley (Spokane) 31. 13. Pullman 29. 14. Clarkston 16. 15. East Valley (Yakima) 11.5
120 – 3. Christian Davis, Ellensburg (28-8) md Evan Anderson, Selah, 9-1
132 – 1. Haiden Drury, Toppenish p. Fransisco Ayala, Ellensburg, 1:04
160 – 1. Lorenzo Gonzalez, Ellensburg (27-3) d, Jackson Yates , Selah, 11-5
182 – 3. Henry Rinehart, Ellensburg, (26-7) d. Carter Mills, Ephrata, 4-1
2B REGION II TOURNAMENT
Kittitas sophomore Tony Rios lost for the first time this season, falling in the 120-pound 2B Region 2 championship, but the learning experience is expected to be worth volumes.
“I’d bet money he doesn’t lose to him at state,” Kittitas coach Connor Treat said. “I think we’re definitely a team on the rise. We’re all a bunch of freshmen and by the time we get seasoned, we’re going to be amazing.”
The Coyotes qualified four boys and three alternates for the 1B/2B Mat Classic next week at the Tacoma Dome. Jonathan Jones (113), Tony Rios (120), Anthony Michel (145), and Paul Jones (170) all punched their ticket to the Tacoma Dome.
Team Scores: 1) Tonasket 360; 2) Lake Roosevelt 153; 3) Kittitas 124; 4) Oroville 102; 5) Mabton 76; 6) White Swan 57; 7) Liberty Bell 48; 8) Brewster 30; 9) Pateros 22; 10) Dayton 20; 11) Columbia (Burbank) 15; 12) Riverside Christian 3
113 – 1. Waylon Thomas, Tonasket, p. Jonathan Jones, Kittitas, 3:03
120 – 1. Waylon Wilson,Tonasket), md Tony Rios, Kittitas, 18-7; 3. Teyten Flores, Lake Roosevelt, dec. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 6-2
126 – 5. Hunter Smith, Kittitas) p. Everardo Martinez, Pateros, 0:17
132 – 3. Nathanial Hart, Pateros, p Stephen McHargue, Kittitas, 0:56
138 – 5. Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, p. Fabien Garduno, White Swan, 4:31
145 – 3. Anthony Michel, Kittitas, dec.Yahyr Garduno, White Swan, 8-5
160 – 3. Tyler Palmer, Lake Roosevelt dec. Thomas Sheely, Kittitas, 9-6
170 – 3. Paul Jones, Kittitas dec. Noah Holston, Liberty Bell, 8-3