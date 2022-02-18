Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg High School and Kittitas Secondary School wrestlers competed at Day 1 of Mat Classic XXXIII Friday at Tacoma Dome. The state meet will conclude on Day 2 Saturday.

Francisco Ayala, 145, was the only EHS wrestler to advance without a loss. Jack Eylar (120), Jacob Bacon (138), Breck Hammond (17) and Logan Stolen (195) all won their first matches and then lost their second.

On the girls side, Jocelyn Bednarik (235) won her first, then lost her second.

For Kittitas, Tony Rios (132) won his first two matches. Jonathan Jones (138) and Josiah Skindzier (145) lost their first, then won their second.

Live results are online at TrackWrestling.com.

MAT CLASSIC XXXIII

Friday at Tacoma Dome

CLASS 2A BOYS ELLENSBURG RESULTS

120 Jack Eylar

Round 1: Eylar pinned Ashton Butterfield, Cedarcrest, 5:13

Round 2: Jesus Campos, Centralia def. Eylar, 14-5

138 Jacob Bacon

Round 1: Bacon pinned Trapper Jacobson, Burlington-Edison, 1:20

Round 2: Destin Haroldson, Fife, pinned Bacon, 4:45

145 Francisco Ayala

Round 1: Ayala pinned Danny Wakonabo, Bremerton, 3:35

Round 2: Ayala major decision, Evan Reid, Cedarcrest, 10-1

170 Breck Hammond

Round 1: Hammond defeated Roiel Sorenson, Bremerton 3-2)

Round 2: Patrick Mather, Lynden, def. Hammond, 6-0

195 Logan Stolen

Round 1: Stolen pinned Finn O’Malley, Bellingham, 3:42

Round 2: Elliot Carlsson, Steilacoom, pinned Hammond, 5:38

CLASS 1B/2B BOYS KITTITAS RESULTS

132 Tony Rios

Quarterfinal: Rios pinned Tyson Portmann, Willapa Valley, 2:58; Semifinal: Rios pinned Francis Louie, Lake Roosevelt, 5:37

138 Jonathan Jones

Quarterfinal: Ian Campbell, Kalama, def. Jonathan Jones, major decision, 17-7; Consolation round 1: Jones pinned Lucas Swogger, Willapa Valley, 1:21

145 Josiah Skindzier

Quarterfinal: Lionel Castro, Granger, def. Skindzier, 10-3; Consolation round 1: Skindzier pinned Kolby Mozingo, Onalaska, 1:45

GIRLS ELLENSBURG RESULTS

235 Jocelyn Bednarik

Round 1: Bednarik pinned Kiara Castillo, Highline, 3:54

Round 2: Faith Tarrant, Prairie, pinned Bednarik, 3:54

