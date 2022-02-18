Kittitas Secondary senior Tony Rios, right, pinned Willapa Valley sophomore Tyson Portmann in 2 minutes, 58 seconds at 132 pounds in the Class 1B/2B Boys’ first round at Mat Classic XXXIII Friday at Tacoma Dome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Kittitas junior Jonathan Jones, right, fell in a 17-7 major decision to Kalama senior Ian Campbell at 138 pounds in the Class 1B/2B Boys’ first round Friday at Mat Classic XXXIII at Tacoma Dome.
Ellensburg High senior Jacob Bacon, left, pinned Burlington-Edison junior Trapper Jacobson in 1 minute, 20 seconds at 138 pounds in the Class 2A Boys’ first round Friday at Tacoma Dome.
Ellensburg High junior Jocelyn Bednarik, right, pinned Highline junior Kiara Castillo in 3 minutes, 54 seconds at 235 pounds in the Girls’ first round of Mat Classic XXXIII Friday at Tacoma Dome.
Ellensburg High School and Kittitas Secondary School wrestlers competed at Day 1 of Mat Classic XXXIII Friday at Tacoma Dome. The state meet will conclude on Day 2 Saturday.
Francisco Ayala, 145, was the only EHS wrestler to advance without a loss. Jack Eylar (120), Jacob Bacon (138), Breck Hammond (17) and Logan Stolen (195) all won their first matches and then lost their second.
On the girls side, Jocelyn Bednarik (235) won her first, then lost her second.
For Kittitas, Tony Rios (132) won his first two matches. Jonathan Jones (138) and Josiah Skindzier (145) lost their first, then won their second.