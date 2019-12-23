Weather got in the way of the weekend’s wrestling, but it didn’t keep Ellensburg or Kittitas off the mat.
No. 6 ranked Ellensburg missed its shot at the the Best of the West Dual’s on Friday, so they jumped on the bus and got in some work at the Best of the West individual tournament at Pasco, where the 2A Bulldogs finished eighth in the 20-team tournament
“There was a lot of great competition at this tournament from all over the Northwest,” EHS coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “It was run really well and a lot of talent and really tough teams.”
Bulldog 170-pounder made it to the finals, but found there’s more work to be done. Lorenzo Gonzalez, is the No. 1 ranked 2A wrestler at 160 pounds in the Washington Wrestling Report, placed second on Saturday to lead the Ellensburg effort.
Christian Davis is currently ranked No. 3 at 120 pounds. He finished fourth in a difficult field at the Best of the West individual tournament. Jack Eyler (106) placed third and Cole Weaver (152) was seventh.
Kittitas wrestled well at NOHI tournament in Oroville
Tony Rios remained undefeated, winning the 120-pound classification at a loaded tournament in Oroville. Rios, who’s ranked No. 3 at 120 in the State B rankings in Washington Wrestling Report, won all three matches in a field that included top-ranked Tonasket, to lead the Coyotes.
Royal from the 1A ranks flexed some muscle, winning the tournament by 30 points over second-place Oroville. Kittitas (93.5 points) was in the hunt, placing third, well ahead of fourth-place Davenport (71).
Paul Jones (170), who goes into the holiday break as the No. 3 ranked 2B wrestler, placed second. No. 6 Jonathan Jones (113) and Thomas Sheely (160), both made the podium in third place.
In the girls tournament, junior Olivia Hess won the 145/155 -pound round-robin division with an outstanding effort.
NOHI Kittitas boys results
113 — Jonathan Jones (2-1) placed 3rd
120- Tony Rios (3-0) placed 1st
120 — Dominic Wilson (2-2)
126 — Wesley Martin (0-2)
126 — Johnathon Marin (3-1) placed 3rd
132 — Hunter Smith (1-2)
138 — Josiah Skindzier (2-2)
145 — Pedro Ferrer (2-2)
152 — Anthony Michel (1-2)
160 — Thomas Sheely (4-1) placed 3rd
170 — Paul Jones (2-1) placed 2nd
195 — Norland Benson (0-2)
195 — Aaron Farthing (0-2)
220 — Jack Waters (1-2)
Team Scores:
1) Royal 152; 2) Oroville 122; 3) Kittitas 93.5; 4) Davenport 71
Other participating teams: Tonasket, Okanogan, ACH, Omak, Ritzville, Republic Curlew, Pateros, Eastmont, Brewster, WCK, Kettle Falls, Inchelium
NOHI Kittitas girls results
130/135 — Marissa Amalto (1-2)
145/155 — Olivia Hess (Jr) (1-0) 1st
145/155 — Natalie Edgar (0-1) 3rd