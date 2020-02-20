The plan all season was to win the last match of the year and the time is finally here.
Mat Classic XXXII gets underway Friday morning at the Tacoma Dome with championship Saturday determining place on the podium and which team takes home the big trophy.
“There was one year where we placed fourth with four guys. Our guys are all experienced and have wrestled at this level before. Our goal is to finish in the top 5,” said Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger, who takes a four-man into Friday afternoon’s 2A action, which starts at 4:30 p.m.
The Kittitas Coyotes also qualified four wrestlers for the 2B tournament,which will get underway at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
“I like our chances. Both Tony Rios and Paul Jones have been there before. There’s only one way to get experience for the others and that’s to compete on the big stage,” Kittitas coach Connor Treat said.
2A MAT CLASSIC
The key, Wolfenbarger said, is to wrestle one match at a time. At this level, anyone can win at any give time. So taking care of business is the two-day theme.
“All that hard work comes pays off at state. Friday is going to be scramble, but if you make to Saturday, you’re guaranteed a spot on the podium, and top 8 in the state is pretty special,” Wolfenbarger said. “We have some tough matches, but our guys are up for the challenge coming out the CWAC and Region 4. Our goal is to keep pressing and see how high we can place.”
No. 3-ranked Christian Davis opens his tournament against No. 8 Steven Cook of Burlington-Edison in the 120-pound bracket. Davis is 23-12 and Cook is 20-6.
Freshman Francisco Ayala is more experienced than his age might indicate after qualifying for the UWW U-15 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last summer as a 14-year-old. He goes into his first Mat Classic ranked No. 2 at 132 pounds and will face No. 7 Zach Evans, W.F. West in his opener.
Bulldog junior Lorenzo Gonzalez won every tournament he wrestled in on his way to the Dome except the Best of the West, where he lost in the finals, and the Gut Check. He has lost just three times and is currently ranked No. 2 at 160 pounds. Gonzalez opens his tournament against unranked Amir Quijada of Orting.
Henry Rinehart is wrestling in his final Mat Classic. The No. 7-ranked Bulldog senior goes into the tournament as the CWAC District 5-6 champion with a 20-5 record, and will face No. 8 Jason Kibe of Port Angeles.
“The focus is the guy that’s in the circle with you at the moment,” Wolfenbarger said. “If you start looking ahead you can get bit, so we need to be disciplined.”
In the girls tournament, Ellensburg freshman Sailor Walker (13-8) will be making her Mat Classic debut. She will open her tournament with Alexandra Sanford (41-9) of Kent.
2B MAT CLASSIC
The Coyotes qualified four boys and three alternates for the 1B/2B Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.
Sophomore Tony Rios (30-1), who finished third last year as a freshman, is coming off an upset loss in the Region 2 championship. He goes into the Tacoma Dome with just the one loss and remains a contender for the 120-pound championship.
“To tell you the truth, getting beat might be a blessing,” Treat said. “Tony’s been a bulldog ever since and he’s looking for blood.”
Junior Paul Jones made it to the podium last season, finishing sixth. He drew Sven Rasmussen, Selkirk, in the first round Friday morning.
Jonathan Jones faces Malachi Taylor, Chinook, in this 113-pound opener and Anthony Michel goes up against Clay Jeanneret of Chewelah to start things off.