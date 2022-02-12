Nine Bulldogs and three Coyotes are on their way to Mat Classic XXXIII scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome after top-five finishes in their respective Class 2A Region 4, Class 1B/2B Region 2 and Girls' Region 4 championships Saturday at Ellensburg High School, Warden High School and Ephrata High School.
Jack Eylar (a junior second to Pullman sophomore Aydin Peltier at 120), Jacob Bacon (a senior second to Pullman sophomore Ivan Acosta at 138) and Francisco Ayala (a junior second to Selah senior Jesse Salinas at 145) lead an Ellensburg High assemblage of Breck Hammond (third at 170), Logan Stolen (third at 195), Jocelyn Bednarik (fourth at 235), Tyler Bacon (fifth at 106), Sean Davis (fifth at 182) and Richard Wellington (fifth at 220).
Kittitas Secondary sends Tony Rios (fourth at 132), Jonathan Jones (fourth at 138) and Josiah Skindzier (fifth at 145).
Othello's boys won their 13-team Class 2A field with 240 points over Selah (236) and Ellensburg (116), and Class 2B Tonasket's boys (256) led Granger (229) as Kittitas (40) and Cle Elum-Roslyn (0) went 11th and tied for 27th, in particular, of 29 Class 1B/2B teams.
Class 1A Toppenish's girls (194) came out on top ahead of Othello (84) as Ellensburg (20) and Kittitas (0) tied for 29th and 51st, individually, of 55 squads.
CLASS 2A REGION 4 BOYS
Saturday at Ellensburg High School
Team scores
1. Othello 240; 2. Selah 236; 3. Ellensburg 116; 4. Pullman 109; T-5. Shadle Park 73; T-5. West Valley (Spokane) 73; 7. Clarkston 60; 8. Grandview 55; 9. East Valley (Spokane) 53; 10. Rogers (Spokane) 50; 11. Ephrata 45; 12. Prosser 41; 13. East Valley (Yakima) 6
Ellensburg results
106 Tyler Bacon fifth
Quarterfinal: Jordan Mckamey, Clarkston, pinned Bacon, 2:26; Consolation round 1: Bacon pinned Nam Pham, Rogers (Spokane). 1:24; Consolation semifinals: Victorino De La Cruz, Othello, pinned Bacon, 2:16; Fifth-place match: Bacon def. Evan McDougle, Pullman, 10-5
120 Jack Eylar second
Quarterfinal: Eylar pinned Nathan Shipley, Selah, :41; Semifinal: Eylar pinned Gabe Weza, Clarkston, 5:04; First-place match: Aydin Peltier, Pullman, def. Eylar, 5-4
138 Jacob Bacon second
Quarterfinal: Bacon pinned Bodee Thivierge, Clarkston, :39; Semifinal: Bacon def. Kyler Freeman, Othello, 11-5; First-place match: Ivan Acosta, Pullman, def. Bacon, technical fall, 16-0, 4:57
145 Francisco Ayala second
Quarterfinal: Ayala pinned Gabriel Skinner, Rogers (Spokane), 1:10; Semifinal: Ayala def. Jeroen Smith, Pullman, 9-2; First-place match: Jesse Salinas, Selah, def. Ayala, 10-8
160 Dale Faubion
Quarterfinal: Blaise Cross, Rogers (Spokane), pinned Faubion, 5:47; Consolation round 1: Devin Pierce, East Valley (Spokane), def. Faubion, 7-3
170 Breck Hammond third
Quarterfinal: Hammond pinned Jonah Mckamey, Clarkston, 4:27; Semifinal: Ethan Perez-Medina, Othello, def. Hammond, major decision, 12-3; Consolation semifinals: Hammond def. Damion Hozjan, Selah, 9-2; Third-place match: Hammond pinned Jonah Mckamey, Clarkston, 2:28
182 Sean Davis fifth
Quarterfinal: Caber Taylor, Rogers (Spokane), def. Davis, 8-2; Consolation round 1: Davis pinned Bruce Watson, West Valley (Spokane), 3:28; Consolation semifinal: Alexis Espindola, Othello, pinned Davis, :37; Fifth-place match: Davis def. Naaman Deakins, East Valley (Spokane), 6-5
195 Logan Stolen third
Quarterfinal: Stolen pinned Cody Ham, West Valley (Spokane), 1:11; Semifinal: Terrill Freeman, Othello, pinned Stolen, 3:48; Consolation semifinal: Stolen pinned Cade Robertson, Selah, :54; Third-place match: Stolen pinned Owen Spendlove, East Valley (Spokane), 2:23
220 Richard Wellington fifth
Quarterfinal: Josue Solorio, Othello, pinned Wellington, 1:21; Consolation round 1: Wellington pinned Josh Moreau, West Valley (Spokane), :41; Consolation semifinal: Anthony Ramos, Grandview, pinned Wellington, 1:59; Fifth-place match: Wellington pinned Tyler Quevedo-Gottschalk, Selah, :49
CLASS 1B/2B REGION 2 BOYS
Saturday at Warden High School
Team scores
1. Tonasket 256; 2. Granger 229; 3. Lake Roosevelt 135; 4. Okanogan 103; 5. Liberty (Spangle) 79; 6. Reardan 71; 7. Davenport 63; 8. Warden 59; 9. Jenkins (Chewelah) 44; 10. Liberty Bell 43; 11. Kittitas 40; 12. Goldendale 31.5; 13. Mary Walker 30; 14. River View 28; 15. Pomeroy 27; 16. Mabton 21; 17. Wilbur-Creston 13.5; T-18. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 13; T-18. Oroville 13; 20. Colfax 12; 21. Kettle Falls 11; 22. Columbia (Burbank) 10; 23. Selkirk 6; 24. Almira Coulee Hartline 4; T-25. Highland 2; T-25. Republic/Curlew 2; T-27. Cle Elum-Roslyn 0; T-27. Garfield-Palouse 0; T-27 White Swan 0
Cle Elum-Roslyn results
113 Colin O`Cain
Round 1: Ty Crockett, Jenkins (Chewelah), def. O`Cain, 7-6; Consolation round 1: Daniel DePaz, Tonasket, pinned O`Cain, 3:54
160 Josiah Beiter
Round 1: Brody Schillinger, Davenport, pinned Beiter, 1:19; Consolation round 1: Mike Bauman, Northwest Christian (Colbert), pinned Beiter, :27
Kittitas results
120 Adrian Gallegos
Quarterfinal: Colton Jackson, Lake Roosevelt, pinned Gallegos, 1:05; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: JC Merriott, Reardan, pinned Gallegos, 1:36
132 Tony Rios fourth
Quarterfinal: Rios def. Chad Busching, Okanogan, 7-2; Semifinal: Francis Louie, Lake Roosevelt, def. Rios, 5-1; Consolation semifinal: Rios def. Matthew Gray, Goldendale, 10-3; Third-place match: Owen Prince, Liberty (Spangle), def. Rios, injury
138 Jonathan Jones fourth
Quarterfinal: Jones def. Maddex Strobel, Liberty (Spangle), 7-2; Semifinal: Waylon Wilson, Tonasket, def. Jones, 5-1; Consolation semifinal: Jones def. Fabian Cisneros, Granger, 8-1; Third-place match: Sylus Feltwell, Liberty (Spangle), def. Jones, injury
138 Wesley Martin
Round 1: Kyler Kuehne, Wilbur-Creston, def. Martin, technical fall, 16-1, 4:38; Consolation round 1: Fabian Cisneros, Granger, pinned Martin, 2:13
145 Josiah Skindzier fifth
Round 1: Skindzier pinned Ethan Bolt, Kettle Falls, 1:50; Quarterfinal: Kevin Sanabria, Tonasket, def. Skindzier, major decision, 9-0; Consolation round 1: Skindzier pinned Seth Lucatero, Goldendale, 2:41; Consolation round 2: Skindzier, def. Walker Flynn, Pomeroy, ,ajor decision, 13-0; Consolation semifinal: Cody White, Liberty Bell, def. Skindzier, 5-3; Fifth-place match: Skindzier def. Dahani Trupp, Warden, 9-5
152 Simon Jones
Round 1: Matthew Wines, Davenport, pinned Jones, 2:49; Consolation round 1: Jones pinned Rufino Gonzalez, Warden, 2:09; Consolation round 2: Jared Haden, Jenkins (Chewelah), pinned Jones, 2:07
160 Thomas Sheeley sixth
Quarterfinal: Sheeley def. Mitchell Lencioni, Liberty (Spangle), sudden victory, 4-2; Semifinal: Chris Rodriguez, Tonasket, def. Sheeley, major decision, 12-3; Consolation semifinal: Brody Schillinger, Davenport, def. Sheeley, sudden victory, 8-6; Fifth-place match: Conner Kline, Reardan, pinned Sheeley, :44
170 Hunter Smith
Quarterfinal: Landon Krohn, Lake Roosevelt, def. Smith, 6-1; Consolation round 1: Smith pinned Jackson Large, Goldendale, 2:32; Consolation round 2: Clayton Jeanneret, Jenkins (Chewelah), pinned Smith, 1:52
REGION 4 GIRLS
Saturday at Ephrata High School
Team scores
1. Toppenish 194.0; 2. Othello 84; 3. Kennewick 79; 4. Richland 76; 5. Wapato 66.5; 6. Moses Lake 64; T-7. Ephrata 63; T-7. Quincy 63; 9. Pasco 62; 10. Sunnyside 56; 11. Davis 55; 12. Royal 50; 13. Mead 46; 14. Eisenhower 45; 15. Goldendale 42; 16. Chiawana 40; 17. Hanford 39; 18. Newport 37; 19. Hermiston 35; 20. Rogers (Spokane) 34; 21. Okanogan 30; 22. Prosser 29; T-23. University 28; T-23. West Valley (Yakima) 28; 25. Naches Valley 23; T-26. Clarkston 22; T-26. Connell 22; 28. Southridge 21; T-29. Ellensburg 20; T-29. Wahluke 20; T-29. Walla Walla 20; 32. Tonasket 19; T-33. Cascade (Leavenworth) 18; T-33. East Valley (Yakima) 18; 35. Omak 15; T-36. Liberty Bell 14; T-36. Warden 14; 38. North Central 13; 39. Jenkins (Chewelah) 11; T-40. Eastmont 7; T-40. Kamiakin 7; T-40. Liberty (Spangle) 7; T-40. Republic/Curlew 7; T-44. Kettle Falls 5; T-44. Lake Roosevelt 5; T-44. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 5; T-44. Zillah 5; T-48. Highland 4; T-48. Reardan 4; T-48. Selah 4; T-51. Grandview 0; T-51. Innovation 0; T-51. Kittitas 0; T-51 Lind-Ritzville 0; T-51. River View 0
Ellensburg results
235 Jocelyn Bednarik fourth
Round 1: Bednarik pinned Ariana Rivas, Toppenish, 1:40; Quarterfinal: Madisen Pillers, Newport, def. Bednarik, sudden victory, 9-5; Consolation round 2: Bednarik pinned Jaylen Linch, Kennewick, 1:57; Consolation round 3: Bednarik pinned Luisa Carrizales, Prosser, 2:49; Consolation semifinal: Bednarik def. Mollie Pillers, Newport, injury; Third-place match: Makayla Torres, Toppenish, pinned Bednarik, :59
Kittitas results
140 Avega Gross
Round 1: Kariyah Strobel, Liberty (Spangle), pinned Gross, :33; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Mariangela Gonzalez,Wahluke, pinned Gross 2:22