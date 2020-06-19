A brand new trail and clocking over 200 hours of volunteer work on it, Jose Diaz will put it to the ultimate test at 2 a.m. this Saturday.
And he’ll be there for roughly 28 hours, he estimates, as he attempts the “Everesting” challenge, which aims to gain at least 29,029 feet of elevation at a single location.
“We adopted it as a challenge in the cycling community worldwide,” Diaz said. “It’s mostly done by road cyclist but occasionally we mountain bikers like to play, too.”
The trail is called Ellensburg Blue in Cook Canyon, which was built by the Evergreen Mountain Bike Association and the Washington State Conservation Corps, along with the help of the local fire department crews. It was under the guidance and direction of the land manager Mike Williams.
The trail loop is roughly 1.6 miles and to achieve the coveted elevation gain, Diaz will have to complete it 94 times without any rest. Food and water breaks are allowed for as little and long as you like.
But he’s not adhering to one rule.
“One of the rules which I’m not following is you have to do the same hill up and down, where I’m doing an actual loop,” Diaz said. “As for officially, it won’t be recognized as an Everesting attempt by the arbitrary group that judges it. But because, one, I’m a mountain biker and two, I’m trying to bring attention to new mountain bike trails that are being developed in our area because I’ve spent so much time riding and making this trail rideable for other folks.”
He’s logged hours of training all spring while helping maintain the trail to keep it rideable. Over the past week alone, he’s gained 25,000 feet in elevation along with a 30-mile and 45-mile bike rides last weekend.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Ellensburg Blue is physically challenging, yes, but overcoming the mental aspect will be salient as he’ll repeat the same loop over and over for an extended time.{/span}
“It’s a really super enjoyable loop,” Diaz said. “I have so far not gotten bored on doing it. It starts downhill and it’s just a really interesting and fun trail that’s buffed out — it’s ready to ride.”
Diaz, 47, has been cycling since high school. He was born in Puerto Rico, raised in Flordia, lived in Alaska and New Mexico before setting his stake in Ellensburg 18 years ago. He works as a physician assistant at KVH Family Medicine in Ellensburg.
He found an affinity for mountain biking only four years ago because of its local popularity.
“I spent a lot of time there,” Diaz said of the Recycle Bicycle Shop on Main Street. “Just really kind of fell into it. There’s a race called the BC Bike Race that I did last year and (I was like), ‘wow, I want to do that.’ And that’s what really kind of pushed me.”
Diaz said anybody’s welcome to come and every three loops (roughly five miles) he’ll be taking a brief food and water break.
“People can follow me in or just ride the trail. It will be easy to stay away from each other but still ride together,” he said. “Because it’s a loop, there’s a common spot that I’ll be passing at the end of each loop where people at the trailhead can gather. I’ll have a cowbell and music that people can connect to a Bluetooth speaker if they want, or hoot and holler, heckle me as I’m passing.”
