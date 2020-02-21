TACOMA – It wasn’t so much that the small Ellensburg contingent pushed 3 of 4 wrestlers through to the semifinals Friday afternoon at the 2A Mat Classic XXXII. It was how they did it that was the added bonus.
It was about bonus points baby. 2A Region 4 champion Lorenzo Gonzalez advanced to the semifinals of the 160-pound bracket with a major decision over Amir Quijada of Orting, 14-0, to start his tournament. Then the No. 2 ranked 160-pounder in 2A came back and beat No. 8 Aidan Franklin of Sedro Woolley, 4-1, to move one step closer. Gonzalez will face Dayton Crawford of Federal Way in the semifinals.
No. 3-ranked Christian Davis advanced to Saturday’s 120-pound semifinals, pinning Steve Cook of Burlington right before the end of the first period (1:59), then toppled No. 6 Kieron Lawes of Bonney Lake by technical fall (18-2) in the quarterfinals. He’ll see No. 2 Damian Monreal of Grandview in the semifinals.
Freshman Francisco Ayla put a major decision on Zach Evans of Chewelah (10-1) in the first round then came back to defeat No. 3 Owen Kline of Puyallup 10-6 in the quarterfinals. The freshman, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the 2A 132-pound class, according to Washington Wrestling Report, will square off against No. 8 Roman Schroyer of Sehome for the opportunity to wrestle for a state championship.
“I’m extremely happy. Everybody put it all out there, wrestling on the big stage, When you get to this level, to be able to get bonus points is pretty special,” Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “Everybody is still going.
“Henry (Rinehart) won his first match, then went up against the No. 1 ranked kid in the state. He took a 3-2 lead in the second period. But the kid got arm bar on him and ran it. He can still wrestle for third. He just has to do the backdoor bogey and get in through the consolations.”
Toppenish is trying to win its third 2A state championship in the past four years and leads with 132 points over second-place White River (100.5). Orting (89), Othello (61) and North Kitsap (58) round out the top five. Ellensburg sits in 10th place with 30.5 points.
In the Girls Mat Classic, Ellensburg freshman was pinned by No. 1 ranked Alexandra Sanford of Kent and dropped a 3-0 decision in her consolation bracket match with Myah Mullins of Puyallup.
“She did great. Just to get here and wrestle at this level is going to be such a great help for her career,” Wolfenbarger said. “Getting here and seeing what’s it’s all about is a big deal.”
Championship Saturday gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Finals are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.