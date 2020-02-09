Ellensburg High School senior Henry Rinehart couldn't have script a better swansong if he starred in his own Hollywood movie.
Last year he got to the pinnacle, but lost in the championship of the CWAC District 5-6 wrestling tournament. But on Saturday, in what would be the final match in Bulldog Gym, Rinehart (23-6) found a little something extra in an epic battle with Ephrata senior Carter Mills to win the 182-pound championship a match that went four overtime periods to ride or die.
Rinehart willed spent legs one more time to rise up from the referee's position and ripped from Mills' grasp to win 3-2 in one of the best championship bouts of the tournament. The Ellensburg senior had already punched his ticket to the 2A Region IV Tournament, but now he goes in as a CWAC District champion.
“If it's my choice, I always choose down (in the referee's position). I know that I can escape, rather than a reversal,” he said. “During the regular season when it went into OT, I would get more aggressive. But in the postseason you have to be a little more conservative and make sure you know you can get the shot before you take it.”
There's something about wrestling under the dome in Bulldog Gym with the home crowd and the fans sillouhetted high above as they line the railing on the second floor. The 182-pound championship went scoreless through the first two minutes. Rinehart scored first with an escape in the second round and Mills tied it up at 1-1 with an escape of his own.
Then the chess match turned into point and counterpoint, each guy looking for the shot. It went to the third period, then the first overtime and then another, a war of wills, strength and stamina.
“For that match to go to ride or die, where he wins in a tournament like this in his final match in this gym, is just awesome,” Bulldog coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “That was a career hightlight for him. He got away cleanly for the win.
“Now we have to get back to work to be ready for next week at regionals, but you couldn't ask for a better way to wrestle your last match in this gym.”
The Bulldogs crowned two CWAC District 5-6 champions. Lorenzo Gonzalez (24-3) held his own in the 160-pound title match, holding off Selah senior Jackson Yates (34-5) with a couple of key scrambles on the edge in the third period to win 6-5.
“I wasn't able to execute my game plan as well as I wanted to, but he's a tough kid,” Gonzalez said. “I try to wrestle smart. I do attack, but I'm about position. Everytime I was ready to take a shot, he's just so strong and was able to put it on me pretty well.”
In a tournament where only the top five advance to the regional level, sometimes living to fight another day is good enough. Ellensburg freshman Fransisco Ayala punched his ticket to the regional bracket earlier in the day, but ran into a buzzsaw in the finals going against Fresno State-committ Haiden Drury. The three-time Greco national champion and Junior Pan American Greco silver medalist pinned Ayala at 1:45.
Christian Davis placed third at 120. Corgan Smith (160) and Richard Wellington (170 placed fourth. Altern Gabe Fjellstad (132) and Logan Stolen (182) earned alternate status, should someone not make weight or get injured, they'll get their shot.
As expected, the CWAC District 5-6 tournament was Toppenish and all the rest. The No. 1-ranked Wildcats crowned eight champions and will advance 16 wrestlers. Second place Othello qualified 13, as did third-place Selah. Ellensburg held its own, besting six other programs, qualifying six with two alternates for next weekend's 2A Region IV tournament at East Valley in Spokane.
Team scores: 1. Toppenish 405.5; 2. Othello 279; 3. Selah 258; 4. Ellensburg 189; 5. Wapato 136; 6. Ephrata 130; 7. Prosser 112.5; 8. Quincy 106.5; 9. Grandview 92; 10. East Valley (Yakima) 35.
Ellensburg Region IV qualifiers
120 – 3. Christian Davis (Ellensburg) inj default Damian Monreal (Grandview)
132 – 1. Haiden Drury (Toppenish) p. Fransisco Ayala (Ellensburg), 1:45
160 – 1. Lorenzo Gonzalez (Ellensburg) dec. Jackson yates (Selah), 6-5
160 – 3. Nathan Garza jr (Othello) p. Corgan Smith (Ellensburg), 4:15
170 – 3. Mykenzi Realme (Quincy) md Richard Wellington (Ellensburg), 20-7
182 – 1. Henry Rinehart (Ellensburg) dec. Carter Mills (Ephrata) 4OT, 3-2