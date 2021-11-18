Ellensburg’s Harrell CWAC volleyball MVP, Naboychik first-team setter/right-sider By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellensburg senior Reaghan Naboychik (12) is a first-team all-Central Washington Athletic Conference setter/right-sider, and junior Abby Harrell (10) is a first-team outside hitter and the Most Valuable Player. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Abby Harrell and Reaghan Naboychik lead the Ellensburg High School volleyball team into its 18th state run since 1979 and their seventh since 2014.Harrell, a junior outside hitter, is the Central Washington Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player, as nominated and selected by the conference's seven coaches, after being a co-Player of the Year with Selah's Addison Scott as a sophomore this spring and a first-teamer as a freshman.Reaghan Naboychik, a senior, is a first-team setter/right-sider for the second time after also earning the same recognition as a sophomore.Parker Lyyski is a junior second-team middle blocker, and Leah Drexler (a junior libero), Alana Marrs (a freshman outside hitter) and Kacey Mayo (a sophomore setter) are honorable mentions. Tenth-seeded Ellensburg (14-4 overall, 11-1), in search of its second state championship since winning its first in Class 3A in 1988, enters its Class 2A state first-round game against seven seed White River (15-5) of the South Puget Sound League, which seeks its first state title after coming up second in Class 1A in 1976 and in Class 3A in 2004, at 7 a.m. Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.The winner will advance to face the No. 2 Steilacoom/No. 15 Shadle Park winner in the quarterfinals at 4:15 p.m. Friday, and the loser will enter consolation at 2:15 p.m.The semifinals are set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and the championship game will take place at 5:15 p.m. the same day.CWAC Tournament champion Ephrata (17-2, 11-1), which will open state as the eighth seed against ninth-seeded Anacortes Friday, led the conference with three first-teamers, Tigers coach Britney MacLeod is the Coach of the Year and her side also won the Sportmanship award. 