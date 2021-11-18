EHSvb

Ellensburg senior Reaghan Naboychik (12) is a first-team all-Central Washington Athletic Conference setter/right-sider, and junior Abby Harrell (10) is a first-team outside hitter and the Most Valuable Player.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Abby Harrell and Reaghan Naboychik lead the Ellensburg High School volleyball team into its 18th state run since 1979 and their seventh since 2014.

Harrell, a junior outside hitter, is the Central Washington Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player, as nominated and selected by the conference’s seven coaches, after being a co-Player of the Year with Selah’s Addison Scott as a sophomore this spring and a first-teamer as a freshman.

Reaghan Naboychik, a senior, is a first-team setter/right-sider for the second time after also earning the same recognition as a sophomore.

Parker Lyyski is a junior second-team middle blocker, and Leah Drexler (a junior libero), Alana Marrs (a freshman outside hitter) and Kacey Mayo (a sophomore setter) are honorable mentions.

Tenth-seeded Ellensburg (14-4 overall, 11-1), in search of its second state championship since winning its first in Class 3A in 1988, enters its Class 2A state first-round game against seven seed White River (15-5) of the South Puget Sound League, which seeks its first state title after coming up second in Class 1A in 1976 and in Class 3A in 2004, at 7 a.m. Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The winner will advance to face the No. 2 Steilacoom/No. 15 Shadle Park winner in the quarterfinals at 4:15 p.m. Friday, and the loser will enter consolation at 2:15 p.m.

The semifinals are set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and the championship game will take place at 5:15 p.m. the same day.

CWAC Tournament champion Ephrata (17-2, 11-1), which will open state as the eighth seed against ninth-seeded Anacortes Friday, led the conference with three first-teamers, Tigers coach Britney MacLeod is the Coach of the Year and her side also won the Sportmanship award.

