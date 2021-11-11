Ellensburg’s Ihrke, Menzel, Fortier, Andaya all-CWAC football first-teamers By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Ellensburg senior Caleb Menzel is an all-Central Washington Athletic Conference first-team defensive end. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Ellensburg senior Ryker Fortier is an all-Central Washington Athletic Conference first-team safety and second-team quarterback. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Ellensburg sophomore Darius Andaya is an all-Central Washington Athletic Conference first-team defensive back. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Ellensburg senior Elijah Ihrke is an all-Central Washington Athletic Conference first-team tight end. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bulldogs seniors Elijah Ihrke, Caleb Menzel, Ryker Fortier and sophomore Darius Andaya are Bulldogs football’s top honorees nominated and selected by the seven Central Washington Athletic Conference fall sports head coaches, the conference announced Thursday.Menzel, a 6-foot-6-inch, 245-pound defensive end, made his second first team in a row while Ihrke (a 6-foot-3, 185 tight end), Fortier (a 5-foot-11, 155 safety) and Andaya, (a 6-foot-1, 165 defensive back) are first-timers after Ellensburg (5-4 overall, 4-2 CWAC) held opponents to 18 points per game and shut out Rochester of the Evergreen League 41-0 Oct. 16 at Andreotti Field."Caleb led the team in tackles for loss and sacks, and he also blocked four punts," said Bulldogs coach Jeff Zenisek, who noted that Fortier had four interceptions and that Ihrke did a great job blocking. "Darius was one of the better corners in the league: He had eight pass breakups and two interceptions."Fortier is also a quarterback on the second-team with senior running back George Wright (5-foot-10, 165), senior offensive guard Richard Wellington (6-foot-2, 225) and senior outside linebacker Weston Hanson (5-foot-10, 175). Junior inside linebacker Elijah Wageneck (6-foot-1, 215) and sophomore offensive tackle Henry Joyce (5-foot-10, 206) are honorable mentions.Prosser senior quarterback Kaiden Rivera is the Offensive Most Valuable Player and junior linebacker Neo Medrano is the Defensive MVP as the Mustangs (7-1, 6-0) won their 33rd CWAC championship in pursuit of their sixth state title and lead the conference with seven first-team picks.Ephrata’s Jay Mills is the Coach of the Year in his 21st season after his Tigers came up 5-5, 2-3.Othello, which qualified for the WIAA Football Class 2A State Championships with the second CWAC seed at 6-3, 4-2, won the Sportsmanship award. Tags Elijah Ihrke Darius Andaya Ryker Fortier Sport American Football Conference Caleb Menzel First Team Senior 