Ellensburg High senior Kate Laurent set a new Apple Ridge Cross Country Course record of 17 minutes, 32 seconds Sept. 18 in Yakima.

Kate Laurent is too quick for a course to handle.

The Ellensburg High School senior harrier ran away with a new personal best and an Apple Ridge Cross Country Course record of 17 minutes, 32 seconds in the second of three three-mile girls’ flights at the 14-team Apple Ridge Run Invitational Sept. 18 in Yakima.

Laurent outpaced Class 4A Eisenhower junior Isabela Alvarado by 57 seconds as the Bulldogs girls tied Class 1A Lynden for sixth with 132 points and the boys (149) finished eighth.

“We had a very good day at Apple Ridge,” Ellensburg coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “The meet has a bit of an unusual format, with three different three-mile race courses. Our goal there was to get a race on Course 2, which is our district championship and state qualifying course at the end of October, so we put most of our kids in Race 2 and a few in Race 1, which is flatter.”

Eisenhower’s girls (25) and boys (29) swept first place.

“Holly Fromherz, Rylee Leishman, Elaine Joyce and Emma Beachey filled out our top five,” Hashimoto said. “On the boys’ side, Jeremy Wallace had a breakout race, while Chase Perez and Mac Steele had great runs close behind Jeremy. Ruben Munguia (Race 1), Theo Dittmer (Race 1), and Kaden Mattson rounded out the top six times for us.”

In the girls’ races, Class 3A Kennewick freshman Morgan Thompson (18:52) won the first flight, and Caitlin Wassell (30th in a personal-record 23:04) was the closest Bulldog. Thompson’s senior counterpart, Macy Marquardt (17:29), won the Ellensburg-less third flight.

For the boys, Selah junior Eric Swedin (15:28) won the first flight, and Munguia (20th, PR 17:37) was the first Bulldog across.

Class 4A Kamiakin senior Isaac Teeples (14:26) won the second flight and Wallace (15th, PR 16:43) followed for Ellensburg. Eisenhower senior Amha Alemeneh (16:14) won the third flight without Bulldog competition.

“It was a solid team race in the first three-mile race of the year,” Hashimoto said. “It is great to race on this course early, and we will see how much we can improve between today and the district championship race.”

Next for the Bulldogs is their first Central Washington Athletic Conference meet with East Valley, Ephrata and Othello scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Golf & Country Club in Soap Lake.

