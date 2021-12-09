Ellensburg’s Laurent will go the distance for Oregon State women’s cross country By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Bulldogs senior Kate Laurent signed her collegiate letter of intent to continue her cross country career at Oregon State University before friends, family, teammates and coaches Wednesday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior Kate Laurent signed her collegiate letter of intent to continue her cross country career at Oregon State University before friends, family, teammates and coaches Wednesday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior Kate Laurent signed her collegiate letter of intent to continue her cross country career at Oregon State University Wednesday at Ellensburg High School. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kate Laurent is all ready for the Beavers.The Ellensburg High senior harrier signed a collegiate letter of intent to continue her cross country career with Oregon State University before friends, family, teammates and coaches Wednesday at Ellensburg High School.Laurent feels like she could study kinesiology, psychology or nutrition in Corvallis, or even something else that’s fascinating. “I’m really hoping that I’m just going to learn new things,” said Laurent of her ideas for between now and next fall. “I want to become the best runner I can be, so just listening to the coach and having him help me try new things and help me with different workouts and stuff because it’s this whole new level. I’m just really excited to see where I can go.”Laurent picked Oregon State over Gonzaga because it felt more familiar than Spokane, and she’s a big fan of cross country and track and field coach Louie Quintana, who’s led the Beavers since 2017 after spending 16 years in charge at Arizona State.Laurent said she made an official visit to Corvallis and the Beavers took her out to eat three or four times and to get the feel of the town, the campus, the track and the dorms, and Laurent got to see all of the trails, which is important because Laurent doesn’t want to be running on concrete all the time and risk injury.Corvallis, with an estimated 2019 population of 58,856 to Ellensburg’s 21,111, both per census.gov, reminds her of home.“I’m really excited to add Kate next year,” Quintana said. “She has so much potential and I was impressed by how solid she was this fall. I believe that she will come in next year and be very competitive right away. We have a chance to be real good in the next couple of years, and Kate will factor heavily in that.”Oregon State women’s cross country is currently without a Washington native before the Class of 2022 arrives, and they’re in for an accomplished newcomer. “Beavers are sometimes known as a keystone species, which is a species that has a larger impact on a lot of other species,” said Ellensburg cross country coach Jeff Hashimoto, who also teaches courses like AP Physics 1, AP Environmental Science and Systems of the Earth, in his address to Laurent. “Beavers create dams and a habitat for all sorts of other organisms and do all these things that make an ecosystem more vibrant. I know you’re getting to go run at OSU because you’re a very fast runner, but they don’t realize they’re getting this wonderful keystone person who’s going to make this a wonderful team for all the people around them.”Laurent set Ellensburg High cross country records in the girls’ 1-mile (5 minutes, 46 seconds), 1 1/2-mile (8:47), three-mile (17:32) and 5,000-meter (17:31.9) runs this fall, and rewrote the school’s all-time girls’ 4,000-meter mark (15:32) in 2020.Running virtually on isolated tracks in the name of safety for the 2020 cross country state meet wasn’t a whole lot of fun because it wasn’t the same without her teammates and a pack of runners on a single course.She got to enjoy her senior prep cross country season this fall, however, and won her second Central Washington Athletic Conference individual championship in a row on the way to fourth individually and a fifth-place Class 2A team finish Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.Laurent and the Ellensburg girls were also both second at Class 2A state after she ran to fourth at state and the girls won their first state crown in 2019, and she went 14th at state as the girls came up fifth in 2018.She will begin her final Ellensburg track and field spree this spring as the defending CWAC girls’ 1,600-meter champion and part of the conference-champion 1,600 relay team.“As a freshman, when she came in, she was tall and looked like a great runner, and a distance coach’s best dream,” Bulldogs track and field coach John Arlt said. “Coach Brown got to work with her her freshman year, and Coach Hashimoto and Coach Josephine have been working with her since then. As a freshman Kate did the big three in distance: The 800, the 16 and 32. She had the third-fastest all-time in the 800, she had the second-fastest time overall in the 1,600, and then she has the freshman record in the two-mile. She's the only girl in the history of the high school as a freshman to go under 12 minutes in the 3,200 meters, and that freshman time still ranks her fourth overall all-time."Oregon State women's cross country continues its quest for its first NCAA championship after finishing seventh at the Division I West Regional Championships in Sacramento, Calif., from which redshirt sophomore Kaylee Mitchell of Salem, Ore., reached the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Fla., and crossed the finish line 77th in a field of 250."She's going to an excellent program and I couldn't be more proud of her," said Ellensburg assistant cross country coach Josephine Camarillo of Laurent. "She's a champion when she wins races, and really she's a champion to all of us every day." 