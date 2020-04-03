In unprecedented times with a lot of unknowns still in the foreseeable future, there’s one thing that’s certain for Ellensburg High School senior Brinley Hagemeier — she’ll be a Central Washington University Wildcat next season.
“It feels pretty good especially during a time like this where there’s a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on so I feel good that I have that going for me.”
Hagemeier was instrumental in the Bulldog basketball team’s success for the past two seasons. And it seems Central Washington women’s basketball liked what they saw out of the 5-foot-6 point guard who recently committed.
Hagemeier said Central contacted her after the conclusion of the high school season and it was a “no brainer” for her, wanting to compete at a higher level. According to Hagemeier, she’ll redshirt her first season.
Hagemeier said she received offers from a few community colleges along with Division III schools Pacific University (Ore.) and George Fox University.
“I knew that Central would probably be the best fit for me,” she said.
Hagemeier was the Daily Record Winter Female Athlete of the Year after her senior campaign in which she led the Bulldogs to a perfect 18-0 conference record, a district title, and a sixth-place finish at the 2A state tournament.
She averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 25 games played and earned CWAC first-team honors for the second time in her career.
Hagemeier became an ardent leader for a young Bulldogs team that rostered seven underclassmen (four freshmen) her junior season. She didn’t have much of a choice but to take on a leadership role, which she quickly thrived in.
“She just came off her sophomore campaign of dominant seniors,” Ellensburg head coach Jeff Whitney said in February. “… That’s a pretty big switch around for somebody who’s got to lead young kids, and also to shoulder the responsibility of turning around the program.”
Central will lose its prolific point guard and leading scorer Alexis Pana who capped her senior season with GNAC first-team honors. But the Wildcats return both guards Brianna Phiakhamngon (25.3 minutes per game) and Tori Maeda (21.1 minutes per game).
CWU added two guards in its 2020-21 class in Kinslee Gallatin of Snohomish High School and Maddy Grandbois of Marysville Getchell High School.
“I played a lot of minutes at high school every game, so I’m not expecting to go in there and have anything handed to me,” Hagemeier said. “But I’m really excited to be able to compete with girls that are so talented, willing to work for everything.”
The Wildcats finished fifth in the conference at 19-11, 13-7 GNAC, earning a bid to the GNAC tournament. They defeated No. 4 Simon Fraser 76-60 in the opening round but fell in the semifinal to No. 1 Alaska Anchorage 79-77 after trailing as much as 12 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. CWU set a conference tournament record versus Anchorage with the most 3-pointers made (18) while knocking down seven in the fourth quarter alone.
Hagemeier will be teammates with Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm (2016) who will be a senior next season. The forward averaged 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game after missing the first 10 games because of a concussion.
Malcolm graduated before Hagemeier’s freshman year, but Hagemeier said she grew up watching her and that perennial Ellesburg team.
“I got the opportunity to watch players like her and Lexi (Bland),” Hagemeier said. “They were part of a really good team for a long time at the high school.”
Hagemeier is one of the four Ellensburg senior student-athletes to continue their athletic careers at CWU, joining Bryce Messner (football), Shauny Fisk (volleyball) and E’Lexis Hollis (track and field).