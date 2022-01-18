...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
The Ellensburg Ski Team hosted its first public ski team races with lots of interest Monday at Rotary Park.
“Conditions were great,” said Ellensburg Ski Team head coach and program director Jeff Hashimoto. “We had skiers from Seattle, Plain, Leavenworth and Yakima visiting, 77 racers in three races, plus an untimed event for younger kids. It was a great success, and gave many of our skiers a chance to participate in their first race. Our more seasoned racers had a chance to experience some tight competition. Next week the team will race in Plain.”
The Ellensburg Ski Team, which introduces youths 7 to 18 years of age to competitive cross country skiing in classic and skating techniques and strives to qualify its members for national championships, is online at eburgski.weebly.com.