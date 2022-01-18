Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg Ski Team hosted its first public ski team races with lots of interest Monday at Rotary Park.

“Conditions were great,” said Ellensburg Ski Team head coach and program director Jeff Hashimoto. “We had skiers from Seattle, Plain, Leavenworth and Yakima visiting, 77 racers in three races, plus an untimed event for younger kids. It was a great success, and gave many of our skiers a chance to participate in their first race. Our more seasoned racers had a chance to experience some tight competition. Next week the team will race in Plain.”

The Ellensburg Ski Team, which introduces youths 7 to 18 years of age to competitive cross country skiing in classic and skating techniques and strives to qualify its members for national championships, is online at eburgski.weebly.com.

ELLENSBURG CROSS COUNTRY SKI RACE

Monday at Rotary Park

(Skiers in bold are Ellensburg Ski Team members)

5k Men (U16 and older)

1. Wyatt Mullings 15:14; 2. Tim Melbourne 15:16; 3. Baylen Bean 16:20

5k Women (U16 and older)

1. Bridget Blethen 18:02; 2. Adelayde Schumaier 19:06; 3. Anne Johansen 20:42

2ks by age group 

U14 Boys

1. Elliot Tiegel 7:05; 2. Ethan Moore 7:11; 3. Trevor Ritzenthaler 7:13

U14 Girls

1. Annika Peterson 8:03; 2. Savannah Schumaier 8:13; 3. Bennett Werdell 8:15

U12 Boys

1. Jedidiah Stay 6:55; 2. Aidan Samson 7:20; 3. Alex Shestakov 7:29

U12 Girls

1. Payton Smith 8:30; 2. Luella Michels 8:30; 3. Rowan Martin 8:46

1k

U10 Boys

1. Luke Pritchett 4:13; 2. Carter Lisherness-Gosney 4:16; 3. Huckson Werdell 5:18

U10 Girls

1. Juliahna Tiegel 4:15; 2. Josephine Martin 4:57; 3. Iris Elliot 5:24

U8 Boys

1. Owen Pritchett 8:06; 2. Arthur Marckworth 8:54; 3. Mason Lisk 9:16

U8 Girls

1. Sadie Hamon 7:08; 2. Bridgette Schumaier 8:43; 3. Joanna Penoyar 11:11

Recommended for you