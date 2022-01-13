...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
1 of 2
The Ellensburg Ski Team will host a free cross-country ski event Monday at Rotary Park.
With snow still unmelted at near-freezing temperatures in Kittitas County, it’s time for Ellensburg’s first open cross-country ski sprees.
The Ellensburg Ski Team, online at eburgski.weebly.com, will host freestyle Martin Luther King Jr. Day treks open to all ages and techniques Monday at Rotary Park.
“It’s the perfect time to have a race in town,” said Ellensburg Ski Team head coach and program director Jeff Hashimoto, who looks forward to visitors from Seattle, Plain and Yakima after Ellensburg got between 12 and 18 inches of snow in a day. “We don’t have dependable snow in Ellensburg, but last weekend we had too much snow and the pass was closed. There’s a beautiful sunset out there, it’s a great low-risk thing for COVID, and it’s about getting people excited about having fun on skis.”
Bib pickup begins at 11:15 a.m. Monday, the 16-and-older 5K starts at noon, the 10-and-under 1K is at 12:40 p.m., the 12-to-14 2K is set for 1 p.m., and the untimed .5K lollipop loppet — the Scandanavian term for “a whole bunch of people going skiing together” — for which there is no registration takes off at 1:20 p.m.
“The ski race is also laid-back in the middle of the day, so there’s no overnight stay needed,” Hashimoto said.
Ellensburg Ski Team, run through donations and free to join since 2009, introduces youngsters seven to 18 years of age to competitive cross country ski racing with classic and skating techniques, offers scholarships for equipment and strives to qualify its skiers for national championships.
The team persists with rented equipment from city of Ellensburg that helps to prepare ski trails, and sometimes it will compete in two or three races a year at Rotary Park.