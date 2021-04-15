During a shortened season, teams don’t have the luxury of settling into the season.
After losing focus in the second game of a doubleheader against East Valley over the weekend, the Ellensburg High School softball team struggled again in an 11-1 mercy rule loss to Selah Tuesday afternoon.
“I got on them on practice and told them we needed to be better and I expect more of them,” head coach Greg Olin said. “We knew coming in and we just didn’t match their intensity. We gotta be better in the circle and we obviously need to make plays when we have the chance.”
Right off the bat, the Bulldogs (4-2) ran into trouble. In the top of the first inning, starter Maddie Kennedy allowed a runner to get across home plate on a wild pitch. Later that same inning, Selah’s Lauren Thomas smacked a ball into deep left for a three-run homer, giving the Vikings (6-0) a 4-0 lead before EHS even had a chance to take a turn at bat.
Jami Nelson responded with a two-out RBI single to cut the deficit to three, but that would be all she wrote for the Ellensburg offense. Despite having a couple of base runners with a chance to score, the Bulldogs only mustered one more hit all game from Kennedy.
Selah starter Aerin Lee threw a complete game and struck out seven in the win.
“Just taking too many called third strikes,” Olin said of EHS’ at-bats. “Anything close we at least have to be fighting them off ... we just have to be better, bottom-line.”
In the circle, Kennedy had a rare tough outing. Ellensburg’s star lefty pitcher allowed seven hits, two home runs, and gave the Vikings way too many opportunities. Her coach isn’t worried about her, though.
“Maddie knows, Maddie would be the first one to tell you she has to be better,” Olin said. “She can’t give up so much free stuff. You have three hit batters and five walks or whatever it was, she knows she can’t give up free stuff and passed balls ... She knows, so hopefully she bounces back and gets ready for the next one.”
With only a few weeks left in the shortened season, the Bulldogs have to figure things out fast if they want to get these guys back at the end of the season in Selah. They’ll have a chance to bounce back at home this weekend in another doubleheader matchup with Prosser. The Bulldogs swept the Mustangs earlier this season on the road.
“Hopefully it hurts and it’s a little embarrassing,” Olin said. “We don’t like being embarrassed on the softball field, we’re going to get back at it, we have Prosser on Saturday and we got two weeks left and its over. We need to step it up in two weeks and get ready to compete with these guys next time we get the chance.”