Junior Maddie Kennedy throws a pitch in Ellensburg’s 11-1 loss to Selah. Kennedy earned first team all-league and helped the Bulldogs finish second in the CWAC standings.

After finishing second in the league standings behind Selah, the Ellensburg High School softball team had seven players earn all-league honors, paced by three first-teamers.

Those players earning top honors were Victoria Zimmerman, Maddie Kennedy, and Tess Polacek. This is Zimmerman’s second first-team all-league honor this year after earning the same nod on the girls soccer team.

The second-team all-CWAC team featured Ellensburg’s Jami Nelson and Maggie Bedsaul, and Reagan Messner and Lily Case were honorable mention.

CWAC 2A Girls Softball All Conference Teams

Coach of the Year: Bill Harris, Selah

CWAC Co-MVPs: Sydney Wells, Selah, and Aerin Lee, Selah

Sportsmanship: Grandview

First team: Sydney Wells (Selah), Aerin Lee (Selah), Victoria Zimmerman (Ellensburg), Izzy Vick (Selah), Allison Heater (East Valley), Maddie Kennedy (Ellensburg), Grace Bestebreur (Prosser), Tess Polacek (Ellensburg), Kelsee Lawrence (East Valley), Tori Goodell (East Valley).

Second team: Mia Wilson (East Valley), Lauren Thomas (Selah), Tinley Taylor (East Valley), Gabi Young (Selah), Maggie Bedsaul (Ellensburg), Kyriaki Hagler (East Valley), Brooke Wangler (Selah), Jami Nelson (Ellensburg), Dilynn Hite (Selah), Brynn Pendleton (Selah).

Honorable Mention: Reagan Messner (Ellensburg), Bailey Kossman (Prosser), Lily Case (Ellensburg), Olivia Campos (Prosser), Evelyn Garza (Grandview), Aussie Schab (Prosser), Milady Armendariez (Grandview), Brittany Vazquez (Grandview), Maddie Riley (Prosser), Ashley Cruz (Grandview).

