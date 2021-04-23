Support Local Journalism


EHS SB (1)

Ellensburg’s shortstop Alexus Bosancu throws an out to first base in the Bulldogs’ mercy rule win over Davis.

The Bulldogs just keep rolling.

After the Ellensburg High School softball team played just 10 innings over the weekend in a doubleheader sweep of Grandview, they did the same thing against 4A schools Eisenhower and Davis Friday afternoon.

In the first 16-2 win against Eisenhower, the Bulldogs (9-2) jumped all over Eisenhower in the second inning, scoring 11 runs thanks to a huge inning from pitcher Maddie Kennedy. The ace got it done in the batters box, knocking in four RBI in the second inning alone from a bases-clearing triple and double.

The pitcher also threw a complete game, struck out 11, and only allowed six hits and two runs in another strong showing in the circle.

In Ellensburg’s second game against Davis, it got all over the Pirates in the first inning, scoring 12 en route to a 14-3 win.

Tess Polacek started in the circle and got the win, and smacked in two runs on a 1-for-3 batting effort. Sienna Pascoe and Victoria Zimmerman both notched multiple-hit efforts in the win.

EHS SB (2)

Ellensburg's Tess Polacek swings at a pitch in the Bulldogs' mercy rule win over Davis. 

The Bulldogs are entering the final week of their season, with a rubber match against East Valley on Tuesday, a valley rivalry game against Kittitas on Thursday, and what could be a league championship series against Selah to close their season next weekend.

Ellensburg vs. Eisenhower

Eisenhower 002 00X X — 2-6-7

Ellensburg 2(11)2 1XX X — 16-13-1

(Eisenhower) Taylor Yockey and Amidie Ochoa

(Ellensburg) Maddie Kennedy and Jami Nelson

Highlights

Maddie Kennedy CG, 2-for-2, 2B, 3B, four RBI. Jami Nelson 3-for-4, RBI, 3B. Kassidy Winter 1-for-3, 3B, two RBI.

Ellensburg vs. Davis

DHS 1 02 00X X — 3-4-5

EHS (12)20 0XX X — 14-11-0

(DHS) Danica Southards and Natalie Ochoa, Rebekah Spry (2)

(EHS) Tess Polacek, Victoria Zimmerman (4) and Chante LeaderCharge, Laney Mayer (4)

Highlights

Sienna Pascoe 2-for-3, 2B. Victoria Zimmerman 2-for-4, RBI, 3B, 2 IP, zero runs, zero hits. Tess Polacek 1-for-3, two RBI, 3 IP, three strikeouts.

