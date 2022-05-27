Chante Leadercharge, Maddie Kennedy-Colson, Alexis Gillespie and the 13th-seed Ellensburg High School softball team weren’t ready to go home Friday – and neither was 15-seed Sequim!
The Bulldogs junior, senior and sophomore hit home run after home run to eliminate the Wolves of the Olympic League 14-13 in eight WIAA Class 2A Softball Championships consolation innings at Carlon Park in Selah.
Kennedy-Colson’s pitch count reached 309 through seven innings as Sequim (14-10 overall) scored seven in the sixth to tie it 13-13, but Leadercharge’s solo shot gave Ellensburg (15-12) the lead for good in the eighth.
The Bulldogs will see the eight-seed Port Angeles/14-seed Rochester winner in the consolation quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Saturday at Carlon Park Field 1.
Kennedy-Colson’s 10th home run of the spring trimmed the Sequim advantage to 5-3 in the top of the third, Gillespie hit her second long shot of the day to take a 9-6 lead in the fifth, and Kennedy-Colson’s third homer of the game broke it open, 13-6, in the same inning.
The Bulldogs ousted Sequim after falling 15-5 to 12-seed Lakewood of Arlington in six quarterfinal frames.
Ellensburg opened the day with a 1-0 upset of fourth-seed Greater Spokane League champion Shadle Park — which snapped the Highlanders’ 18-game win streak — after Jami Nelson singled home Victoria Zimmerman in the first, and Hannah Krogstadt received a sportsmanship medallion.
Gillespie walked and drew a pitching change with one down in the top of the fourth and, though Shadle Park loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Nelson caught Highlander senior right fielder Bella Harris’ pop-up at the backstop to escape the danger.
Shadle Park sophomore first baseman Abbey Flerchinger got to third with two down in the bottom of the seventh, but Kennedy-Colson struck out senior center fielder Teagan Webster.
WIAA CLASS 2B SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Ninth-seed Kittitas Secondary’s state-run came to a first-round end against eighth-seeded Forks of the Pacific League Friday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
The Spartans launched a two-out, two-run fifth-inning homer over the left-center fence to force their third win in a row, 12-2, by run rule.
Shakina Miller received a sportsmanship medallion for the Coyotes (19-5) after the contest, and Forks (18-7) fell to top seed Adna in Friday’s quarterfinals en route to consolation Saturday.
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West co-champion Kittitas is scheduled to graduate seniors Hannah Moore, Arianna Hillebrand and Stephanie Nevius this spring.