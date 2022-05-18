...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust can be expected, especially near any bare or
recently plowed fields. Travelers should use caution and
prepare for possible visibility reductions. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Kass Winter (11), EJ McIntosh (6), Lilly Button (22), Maddie Kennedy-Colson (7), Alexis Gillespie (2) and the Bulldogs celebrate their Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament consolation quarterfinal win against East Valley Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah.
Kass Winter (11), EJ McIntosh (6), Lilly Button (22), Maddie Kennedy-Colson (7), Alexis Gillespie (2) and the Bulldogs celebrate their Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament consolation quarterfinal win against East Valley Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Alexus Bosancu (13), Kass Winter (11), Laney Mayer (25) and the Bulldogs celebrate Maddie Kennedy-Colson’s home run against East Valley Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior Maddie Kennedy-Colson pitches against East Valley Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs sophomore outfielder Alexis Gillespie leads off from second base against East Valley Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs junior third baseman Chante Leadercharge leads off from second against East Valley Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs sophomore outfielder Alexis Gillespie celebrates her two-run home run against East Valley Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah.
The Ellensburg High School softball team heads to Selah this weekend with the Central Washington Athletic Conference’s second Class 2A regional spot up in the air.
The fourth-seed Bulldogs and third-seeded Vikings are set to face off at noon Saturday at Selah High.
Ellensburg (12-11 overall) split its regular-season home doubleheader with the Vikings (13-8).
“We collectively have underachieved all season,” Bulldogs coach Greg Olin said. “We have dealt with a lot of injuries coming off of winter surgeries, some tough luck, and weather. Through it all, we kept saying, none of that matters. Make it to districts and play our best ball when it counts. I think we did that yesterday, now we need to keep building off of that momentum. I could not be more proud of this team and their resiliency.”
Selah is a winner of three of its last five but fell 4-1 to top-seed Othello in the CWAC championship Tuesday at the Vikings’ hometown Carlon Park, while Ellensburg eliminated second-seed East Valley 10-4 in the afternoon consolation quarterfinals and ousted fifth seed Ephrata 14-9 in the evening consolation semifinals.
The Bulldogs overpower opponents by an 11-8 average while the Vikings stifle rivals 8-5.
Ellensburg outdueled Ephrata (13-11), which put the Bulldogs into consolation May 14, as Maddie Kennedy-Colson batted 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, Jami Nelson (2-4) doubled and launched a one-run shot, Kass Winter (2-4) sent a one-run long ball over the fence, Chante Leadercharge (2-2) scored twice and walked, Reagan Messner (2-3) doubled and drove in a run, and Alexis Gillespie (2-4) belted two more home runs for seven RBI.
The Bulldogs took down East Valley (16-6) for the first time in three tries this spring as Kennedy-Colson returned to action from a twisted ankle suffered May 12 at Class 4A West Valley and sent a two-run homer to center field for an 8-2 lead in the fourth and Gillespie sent a two-run shot to left to lead 10-4 in the seventh.
“Finish,” was the popular phrase among the Ellensburg faithful around the field.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT