The Ellensburg High School softball team heads to Selah this weekend with the Central Washington Athletic Conference’s second Class 2A regional spot up in the air.

The fourth-seed Bulldogs and third-seeded Vikings are set to face off at noon Saturday at Selah High.

Ellensburg (12-11 overall) split its regular-season home doubleheader with the Vikings (13-8).

“We collectively have underachieved all season,” Bulldogs coach Greg Olin said. “We have dealt with a lot of injuries coming off of winter surgeries, some tough luck, and weather. Through it all, we kept saying, none of that matters. Make it to districts and play our best ball when it counts. I think we did that yesterday, now we need to keep building off of that momentum. I could not be more proud of this team and their resiliency.”

Selah is a winner of three of its last five but fell 4-1 to top-seed Othello in the CWAC championship Tuesday at the Vikings’ hometown Carlon Park, while Ellensburg eliminated second-seed East Valley 10-4 in the afternoon consolation quarterfinals and ousted fifth seed Ephrata 14-9 in the evening consolation semifinals.

The Bulldogs overpower opponents by an 11-8 average while the Vikings stifle rivals 8-5.

Ellensburg outdueled Ephrata (13-11), which put the Bulldogs into consolation May 14, as Maddie Kennedy-Colson batted 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, Jami Nelson (2-4) doubled and launched a one-run shot, Kass Winter (2-4) sent a one-run long ball over the fence, Chante Leadercharge (2-2) scored twice and walked, Reagan Messner (2-3) doubled and drove in a run, and Alexis Gillespie (2-4) belted two more home runs for seven RBI.

The Bulldogs took down East Valley (16-6) for the first time in three tries this spring as Kennedy-Colson returned to action from a twisted ankle suffered May 12 at Class 4A West Valley and sent a two-run homer to center field for an 8-2 lead in the fourth and Gillespie sent a two-run shot to left to lead 10-4 in the seventh.

“Finish,” was the popular phrase among the Ellensburg faithful around the field.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

ELLENSBURG 14, EPHRATA 9

Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah

EPH 3 1 0 3 0 1 1 – 9 10 2

ELL 0 4 6 0 3 1 x – 14 13 2

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

ELLENSBURG 10, EAST VALLEY 4

Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah

ELL 0 3 3 2 0 0 2 – 10

EVA 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 – 4

