Ellensburg High School volleyball is sending off two more student-athletes to the collegiate level.
After libero Shauny Fisk signed with Central Washington University last month, on Wednesday at the EHS gymnasium her teammates Rose Vazquez and Leah Stueckle signed with a pair of junior colleges in the state.
Vazquez will be at Columbia Basin College in Pasco and Stueckle will be at Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane.
“Awesome time to celebrate,” said EHS athletic director Cole Kanyer. “My favorite part of high school athletes career is the opportunity to sign and play in post-high school, whatever institution they choose.”
Vazquez and Stueckle were both four-year players for Ellenburg and played pivotal roles on the team.
The two enjoyed much success in those four seasons including this past season when the Bulldogs won their first three matches in the 2A state playoffs at CWU to earn themselves a spot in the state championship before losing to Ridgefield High School, 3-1.
“They have been a huge part of EHS volleyball,” said head coach Debbie Landrie. “This group of seniors have played a huge part in changing the culture for Ellensburg volleyball. … I’m excited to see them and that they’re going to be close. I wish them nothing but the best.”
Stueckle took a huge jump for her senior season, playing in 94 sets for Ellensburg and led the team in aces (50) and assists (476). In her junior season, she played in 64 sets and had just 23 assists, but added 190 digs.
Vazquez appeared in 73 sets in 2019 and notched 52 kills, 73 digs and 11 serves received.
Spokane Falls CC finished second in the NWAC East at 14-2 and also won the NWAC Championship.
Columbia Basin finished sixth in the NWAC East and missed the playoffs.
BUCHHOLZ TO SPOKANE FALLS CC
Senior EHS infielder Lacey Buchholz will also continue her collegiate career with softball. She’s headed to Spokane Falls CC and signed with them on Dec. 9.
“I choose Spokane because when I went on a visit everything just felt right, it felt like home,” Buchholz said. “The coaches were very nice and when I was practicing with the team they were very opening. ... There was a school down in California I was talking to and when we went to visit, it didn’t feel like Spokane did and I just knew after the visit in California that Spokane is where I should go.”
Buchholz has vied in just one season for Ellensburg which was last season. And after playing in all 20 games, she was third on the team in batting average (.403) and led the Bulldogs in runs batted in (23).
Buchholz was also second on the team in slugging percentage (.661) and second in stolen bases (7).
Buchholz plays select for Canes Fastpitch located in Ellensburg. She’s been with them for five years.
She says that’s how Spokane Falls CC noticed her.
“I was mainly focusing on my select team but last year I really wanted to experience high school ball and I am glad I did, I had a lot of fun,“ she said.
Buchholz plans on playing her senior season for EHS.
Spokane Falls CC finished fifth in the NWAC East last season at 16-16 overall.