Ellensburg volleyball drops first match at state tourney JAKE MCNEAL sports editor Nov 19, 2021 Bulldogs junior outside hitter Abby Harrell (10), junior libero Leah Drexler (8), freshman outside hitter Alana Marrs (14), senior libero Kendall Steele (9), junior outside hitter Avery Patterson (13) and sophomore setter Kacey Mayo (1) celebrate winning a set Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD The No. 10 Bulldogs came within two points of a three-set WIAA Volleyball Class 2A State Championships first-round comeback against No. 7 White River (Buckley) of the South Puget Sound League Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.Instead, Ellensburg fell 3-2 (19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24, 21-23) to the Hornets and will No. 15 Shadle Park of the Greater Spokane League in the consolation quarterfinals Friday afternoon.Parker Lyyski and Hornets senior middle hitter Hannah Weymiller received Sportsmanship medallions after their first-round game, the most competitive of the first-rounders as only No. 6 Lynden's 3-2 upset of No. 11 Enumclaw could compare, and Steilacoom's win over Shadle Park was the only other of the eight that did not end in a sweep.White River led the Bulldogs 8-4 in the first set and forced an Ellensburg timeout. The Bulldogs drew Hornets time trailing 20-15, but White River kept on. The second set tied nine times, including 24-24, but the Hornets took the final two points.The third set drew 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 7-7, 8-8, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12 and 21-21 before Kendall Steele's ace to short center completed a four-point sweep-avoiding Ellensburg swing.The Bulldogs and White River tied 4-4, 6-6, 22-22 and 23-23 in the fourth before the Hornets called for time. Abby Harrell's kill atop the left of the net and her next from the top right put Ellensburg up 24-23 and 25-24 as the Bulldogs drew even at two sets each.The fifth and final set tied 14 times, the last at 21-21, but the Hornets cinched the final two points.