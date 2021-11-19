Support Local Journalism


The No. 10 Bulldogs’ WIAA Volleyball Class 2A State Championships run came to an end in the consolation quarterfinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Ellensburg (14-6 overall) fell 3-2 (19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24, 21-23) to No. 7 White River of the South Puget Sound League in the first round Friday morning and 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-11, 12-25, 12-15) to No. 15 Shadle Park of the Greater Spokane League (13-6) in the consolation quarterfinals the same afternoon.

The 1988 Class 3A state champion Bulldogs reached state for the 18th time since 1979.

Parker Lyyski and White River senior middle hitter Hannah Weymiller received Sportsmanship medallions after their first-round game, the most competitive of the eight openers as only No. 6 Lynden’s 3-2 upset of Enumclaw could compare, and No. 2 Steilacoom’s win over Shadle Park was the only other that did not end in a sweep.

White River led the Bulldogs 8-4 in the first set and forced an Ellensburg timeout. The Bulldogs drew Hornets time trailing 20-15, but White River kept on.

The second set tied 1-1, 4-4, 5-5, 7-7, 17-17, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23 and 24-24, but the Hornets took the final two points.

The third set drew 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 7-7, 8-8, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12 and 21-21 before Kendall Steele’s ace to short center completed a four-point sweep-avoiding Ellensburg swing.

The Bulldogs and White River tied 4-4, 6-6, 22-22 and 23-23 in the fourth before the Hornets called for time. Abby Harrell’s kill atop the left of the net and her next from the top right put Ellensburg up 24-23 and 25-24 as the Bulldogs drew even at two sets each.

The fifth and final set tied 1-1, 4-4, 5-5, 6-6, 10-10, 13-13, 14-14, 15-15, 16-16, 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21, but the Hornets cinched the final two points.

