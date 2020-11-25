It’s no surprise that the Ellensburg High School volleyball team is sending off another student-athlete to the next level.
With a championship pedigree that the Bulldogs have instilled under head coach Debbie Landrie, that included a runner-up finish last season in the 2A state tournament, it’s a given.
“Our program is just a big family,” senior Alice Bennett said. “We’re always rooting for each other no matter what we’re doing. And it shows that Deb has put so much effort and love into her players and I can’t thank her enough for that.”
Bennett signed her letter of intent to the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana. The Argonauts vie in the NAIA Frontier Conference.
In 2019, Providence went 25-8 and captured a Frontier Conference championship after sweeping Montana Tech, solidifying a spot in the NAIA national tournament.
Bennett had been in contact with the program since February.
“I feel like in this time of uncertainty, I can still have a way to keep my headstrong and just face forward on the fact that I will have somewhere to go after this season even if I don’t actually have a senior season,” Bennett said.
Her senior season could definitely be in jeopardy, but the WIAA plans on sports beginning Feb. 1 with Season 2 (basketball, wrestling, swim and dive, gymnastics, bowling) and advocated the state government to allow a return for high school athletics in a statement from WIAA director Mike Hoffman last week. The volleyball season will commence in Season 3 with a start date of March 15 if all goes accordingly.
The Bulldogs were in pods of six including a coach in the WIAA’s allowable coaching period until Gov. Jay Inslee issued another shut down for four weeks on Nov. 16. That means no indoor sports for now.
“It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t ideal but it was still volleyball and we were all together, which was the part that mattered most,” Bennett said.
The 6-foot-2 middle hitter led the team in blocks last season (75) and was fourth in kills (105). She also played in 96 sets, which was tied for first along with sophomore Abby Harrell and junior Reaghan Naboychik.
She’s a cog for Ellensburg up by the net and helped her team finish third at state in 2018 and second in 2019. In that span, the Bulldogs have gone 47-13-2 with a 23-0 conference mark.
“I been in the gym, getting as many touches as I can,” Bennett said. “… I see a trainer twice a week and I’m just trying to keep all my high school teammates ready, if and when we step on the court.”
That’s the type of leadership that’s emitted out of the Bulldogs program.
“To see one of my players move on to the next level is amazing,” Landrie said. “Alice has worked hard in the offseason to improve her volleyball skills. Alice is such a team player. She always puts her teammates and team above herself.”