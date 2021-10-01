Ellensburg volleyball smacks Othello By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs junior middle blocker Parker Lyyski (5) approaches a shot against Othello Thursday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg High School volleyball team got back to winning against visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello Thursday.The Bulldogs snapped a two-game skid 29-25, 25-16, 25-14, swept their third game of the year and sent the Huskies to their fourth loss in a row.It’s a good idea to set the ball for Abby Harrell atop the left of the net and let her send it right — which the junior outside hitter did for 15 kills, seven digs and three aces — and Ellensburg (4-3 overall, 3-1 CWAC) and Othello (2-5, 0-3) played to a 14-14 first-set tie before the Bulldogs forced a timeout at 18-15.The second set opened 10-6 Ellensburg before the Huskies called timeout on the way to a 19-11 Bulldogs lead. Othello and Ellensburg tied 6-6 and 8-8 in the third before the Bulldogs pulled away 20-13, finished the sweep and joined their K-9 Unit student section in chants of, “We are EHS.”Kacey Mayo helped the sweep along with 13 assists, four digs, six aces — part of the Bulldogs’ 19 unanswered serves — and Lilly Button joined in with 10 assists and a pair of aces.Leah Drexler laid out eight perfect passes, six digs and two aces, Reaghan Naboychik landed seven kills and four digs, and Parker Lyyski spiked three shots and blocked two more.Next for Ellensburg is the Homecoming Week Toga Gym Jam against CWAC rival Prosser (1-3, 0-3), which fell 3-0 to visiting unbeaten Ephrata Thursday and which the Bulldogs beat twice in the spring season, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into meth Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter