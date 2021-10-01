EHSvbOthello

Bulldogs junior middle blocker Parker Lyyski (5) approaches a shot against Othello Thursday in Ellensburg.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg High School volleyball team got back to winning against visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello Thursday.

The Bulldogs snapped a two-game skid 29-25, 25-16, 25-14, swept their third game of the year and sent the Huskies to their fourth loss in a row.

It’s a good idea to set the ball for Abby Harrell atop the left of the net and let her send it right — which the junior outside hitter did for 15 kills, seven digs and three aces — and Ellensburg (4-3 overall, 3-1 CWAC) and Othello (2-5, 0-3) played to a 14-14 first-set tie before the Bulldogs forced a timeout at 18-15.

The second set opened 10-6 Ellensburg before the Huskies called timeout on the way to a 19-11 Bulldogs lead.

Othello and Ellensburg tied 6-6 and 8-8 in the third before the Bulldogs pulled away 20-13, finished the sweep and joined their K-9 Unit student section in chants of, “We are EHS.”

Kacey Mayo helped the sweep along with 13 assists, four digs, six aces — part of the Bulldogs’ 19 unanswered serves — and Lilly Button joined in with 10 assists and a pair of aces.

Leah Drexler laid out eight perfect passes, six digs and two aces, Reaghan Naboychik landed seven kills and four digs, and Parker Lyyski spiked three shots and blocked two more.

Next for Ellensburg is the Homecoming Week Toga Gym Jam against CWAC rival Prosser (1-3, 0-3), which fell 3-0 to visiting unbeaten Ephrata Thursday and which the Bulldogs beat twice in the spring season, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.