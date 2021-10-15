Support Local Journalism


The Bulldogs didn’t let Selah break their sweep streak Thursday.

Instead, the Ellensburg High School volleyball team blanked its fourth Central Washington Athletic Conference victim in a row and pitched its sixth shutout overall in a 25-16, 25-17, 26-24 win.

The Bulldogs (7-3 overall, 6-1 CWAC) season-swept the Vikings after shutting them out on the road Sept. 21.

“We do enjoy sweeping in straight sets, and especially against a league rival like Selah,” Ellensburg coach Jesse Stueckle said. “I thought tonight we passed well and were able to control our serve-receive. This has been a real priority in our practice sessions, and we are starting to see the work pay dividends.”

The Bulldogs built an 18-10 lead and forced a Selah timeout in Set 1, pushed the edge to nine at 22-13 and finished with Abby Harrell’s kill to the Vikings’ back line.

The Bulldogs drew another Selah timeout at 9-3 in the second, and Reaghan Naboychik tipped a shot over the right of the net and into the middle of the Vikings floor for the final point.

Six-foot senior outside hitter Ryenne Howell and Selah clawed to go ahead 13-10 in the third, but Ellensburg tied it at 16-16, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23 and 24-24 before Harrell sent the clincher to the back of the Vikings’ floor.

Harrell spiked 16 kills, hustled for nine digs and nine perfect passes and served five of the Bulldogs’ 11 aces. Kacey Mayo dealt 16 assists and five digs, and Leah Drexler swooped for 15 digs paired with three perfect passes.

Lilly Button came through with 10 assists, Naboychik smacked nine kills and landed an ace, Parker Lyyski launched four kills and an ace, Alana Marrs blocked four shots and Leah Lewis tallied four digs and four aces.

“I thought our upperclassmen led well tonight, and both Abby and Reaghan had excellent nights attacking on the pin,” Stueckle said. “We enter a really important stretch of our season next week with a tough East Valley program and a rematch with the league leader Ephrata before traveling to the Burlington-Edison Tournament to face some of the best 2A teams in the state. We will enjoy the victory tonight and then get back to practice the next two days to put ourselves on the right path.”

The CWAC game at East Valley (9-3, 5-2), which beat Othello on the road Thursday and which the Bulldogs beat 3-1 at home Sept. 23, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

